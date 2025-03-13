Okpebholo Recalls Attorney General from Suspension

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo yesterday recalled the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie, from suspension.

Osagie was last month suspension by the governor on allegations of gross financial infraction

However, in a letter signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhalor, Governor Okpebholo said having considered the report of the investigative panel set up by Government to investigate allegations of financial infractions report against him which exonerated him for any involvement, the suspension order is hereby lifted.

The letter dated 12th March, 2025 read: “Having considered the report of the Investigative Panel set up by Government to investigate allegations of financial infractions report against you, which has exonerated you from the said allegation, I write to convey the directive of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo that you resume duties as the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice with immediate effect from.12th March, 2025.