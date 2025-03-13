Oborevwori Promises Early White Paper on Ogwashi-Uku Neighbouring Communities

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has assured of early release of the White Paper on the Commission of Inquiry’s report on lingering kingship and land disputes in Ogwashi-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area and neighbouring communities of the state, reiterating government’s commitment to peaceful and progressive coexistence among communities in the state.

A meticulous study of the Commission’s report would be carried out and the White Paper released without delay, the governor said while receiving the document on the completed assignment from the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ejiro Emudainohwo at the Government House Asaba, yesterday.

The governor expressed optimism that the findings of the committee would give the State Government valuable insights into the genesis of the protracted crises, and provide the roadmap towards achieving the goal of sustainable peace and security not only in Ogwashi-Uku and environs but Delta State in general.

Oborevwori said, “I am before you today filled with optimism as I receive this Commission of Inquiry report on the kingship/land ownership disputes within the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, as well as between the Ogwashi-Uku kingdom and some of its neighbouring communities, namely Ibusa, Otulu, Ubulu-Okiti, Okpanam, Olodu, Ewulu, Azagba-Ogwashi, Aboh-Ogwashi and Olloh-Ogwashi communities.

“The setting up of this Commission of Inquiry in October last year became necessary to ascertain the root causes of the seemingly intractable land disputes and associated violence, which, over time, resulted in loss of several lives and wanton destruction of valuable property.

“This culminated in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the area and, in situations like this, the local economy could be under threat.”

While appreciating the Chairman and members of the Commission of Inquiry for their sacrifice, dedication to duty and sense of responsibility, he further said, “I assure the people of Ogwashi-Uku and environs that the State Government would commence the study of this report immediately, and a White Paper on it will be issued as soon as possible.

“It is imperative that I use this opportunity to once again appeal to the feuding communities to give peace a chance, and embrace the spirit of harmony, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence.

“Finally, I wish to reiterate my earlier charge that ‘the Delta of our dreams has no room for bitterness and bigotry’.

“We must commit ourselves to loving one another, respecting one another, and being tolerant of one another.

“Our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, and community leaders must take the lead in dousing tension in our communities; they should be advocates of peace, harmony, and peaceful co-existence.

“We must learn to be our brothers’ keeper. This is one of the pathways to ensuring enhanced peace and security as enshrined in the M.O.R.E agenda of my administration.”

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Hon. Justice Ejiro Emudainohwo, thanked Governor Oborevwori for appointing men and women of integrity into the Commission of Inquiry.

She said, “It is with great joy and a sense of responsibility that I stand before you today to formally present the report of the panel of Enquiry into the Kingship and land ownership dispute in Ogwashi-uku kingdom.

“Your Excellency, in response to the concerns raised by stakeholders and in recognition of the need to ensure peace, order and adherence to traditional orders, this commission was constituted to examine the issues surrounding the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles and land disputes within Ogwashi-Uku.

“Our mandate was clear: To investigate and propose recommendations that will serve as a foundation for lasting peace and stability in the community.

“After an extensive review of historical records, evidence from indigenous and contending parties from Ogwashi-Uku and key stakeholders, a thorough examination of prevailing customary practices, we have compiled our findings and formulated recommendations that we believe will provide a structure and equitable frame work for governance and land administration in Ogwashi-Uku.”

The Committee’s key recommendations include, Codification of the succession procedure to the throne of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku to prevent issues and ensure smooth transition in leadership, the Commission of Inquiry noted.

It said, “We recommend that the Delta State Government codify the customary procedure for the succession of the throne. This will provide clarity and legal backing to the traditional process, while preserving the cultural heritage of the people.

“Codification of the Ogwashi-Uku customary laws on the conferment of clan Chiefs and Okwabanis. Given the importance of these positions in traditional governance structures and administration of land in Ogwashi-Uku, we recommend that the appointment process be documented through written declarations to prevent disputes, ambiguity and usurpation of the customs and traditions in the procedure of the appointment of Chiefs and Okwabanis.

“Definition of the functions, hierarchy and reporting lines of the traditional chieftaincy titles. The roles of the Okuabanis and other registered traditional chieftency titles should be clearly spelt out in a formal document.

“This will establish a well defined hierarchy and reporting structure that promotes peace and order, respect and accountability within the traditional institution.

“Recognition of the rights to self- determination and due process. In line with global best practice, communities that seek self- determination or autonomy should not be suppressed but rather guided to follow due legal and administrative processes. This will foster harmony and prevent unnecessary conflicts.

“These recommendations, if adopted and implemented, will not only bring lasting peace to Ogwashi-Uku but will also serve as a model to conflict resolution in other traditional communities facing similar problems.

“We believe that a properly codified and respected traditional institution will enhance governance at the grassroot level, preserve the rich cultural heritage of the people and promote sustainable development.”