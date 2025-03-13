My Decade-long Scholarship Scheme in Abi LGA, Service to God, Says Betta Edu

Immediate past Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and a former National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu, has described her decade-long scholarship scheme as service to God and humanity.

This is as she continues to impact lives of her people in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, with scholarship opportunities for almost a decade with over 23,659 beneficiaries.

Dr Edu, according to testimonies from her constituents, has steadfastly covered the school fees for every child in her ward, Adadama in Abi Local Government Area of the state.

Besides payment of their school fees, Edu religiously shares exercise books, school bags and sometimes provide reading tables and chairs as well as classroom seats for students.

The community also referenced that she made contributions to the ‘Migrant school’ which prevented the government from shutting down the school and helped several children sit their Senior secondary school certificate examination,(SSCE).

She ensures that no child is denied access to education due to financial constraints and economic challenges faced by the Adadama people following the protracted boundary communal conflict that prevented farming and other economic activities in the Ward.

Her unwavering commitment to the educational, according to Lebo Eval, has made her a beacon of hope and inspiration, earning her widespread admiration and respect within the community and state.

In her response, Edu said that she views her efforts as a form of service to God, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping the future of young minds.

She explained that her selfless dedication to providing educational opportunities for children, regardless of their economic backgrounds, underscores her belief in the transformative power of education.

“I am a beneficiary of quality education even as a girl child. I need to ensure my ward produce many successful educated people that will drive development”, Dr Edu said.

Mother of one of the benefitting students, Mrs Glory Lebo, lauded Edu’s remarkable initiative as a testament to the profound impact that an individuals acts of kindness and compassion can have on society.

She prayed to God to continue uplifting her: “ I have only one Prayer for her, the voices of those children she has kept in school for these nine years will ring in God’s ear, her enemies will bow at her feet soonest.”

“In a world often marked by adversity and inequality, Dr Betta Edu stands as a shining example of the difference one person can make through a steadfast commitment to serving others, as a community we are not surprised, we would continue to pray and support her irrespective of the challenges she might face.

“God never fails. We love her and she remains our precious daughter, says Chief Eval Nelson.

“In 2024, when she faced blackmail and false propaganda; it didn’t deter her from paying fees for every child every term. Even when we thought we should excuse her, she said her commitment to these children was not politics but service to God”, Chief Nelson further explained.

Betta Edu’s commitment to paying school fees for every child in her ward is both remarkable and inspiring. For nine years, she has upheld this practice religiously, seeing it as a service to God and humanity. Her dedication reflects a deep sense of social responsibility and compassion for the children in her community.

Through her actions, Edu not only breaks down barriers to learning but also instills a sense of dignity and hope in the hearts of those she assists as thousands of School Children have benefited from this great gesture.