LASU Innovation Center: A Landmark Architectural Feat Commissioned and Entrusted to UNDP for Management

December 13, 2024, remains a landmark date in the history of Lagos State University (LASU). On this day, dignitaries, university officials, and development partners gathered at the Ojo campus to witness the commissioning of the Innovation Center, also known as the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Awori House). The event marked the official handover of the state-of-the-art facility by its donor, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for operational management.

The Innovation Center represents a strategic investment in knowledge, creativity, and sustainable development. More than just a building, it serves as a hub where students, researchers, and entrepreneurs can transform ideas into impactful solutions. The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah; Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule; and notable traditional rulers, who all expressed optimism about the role the center will play in advancing innovation in Nigeria.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

A key highlight of the event was the remarkable architectural ingenuity that went into the design and construction of the facility. Spearheaded by Mr. Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu, Chief Executive Officer of Comfort Architectural Finishing Ltd (CAF Ltd), the structure stands as a testament to sustainable and eco-conscious architecture. Fakanlu, an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects and an Affiliate of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, UK, has etched his name in the annals of Nigerian architecture with this masterpiece.

The UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, particularly praised the building’s design, emphasizing how seamlessly it blends with its environment. “The facility appears like a natural plant in the ecosystem, complementing rather than competing with nature,” she remarked. This architectural excellence challenges the widely held belief that sustainability and modern design are mutually exclusive.

Revolutionizing Eco-Conscious Architecture

What sets the Innovation Center apart is its groundbreaking approach to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The two-storey facility, located adjacent to the Faculty of Science, consumes 40% less energy for lighting and cooling than conventional buildings. This was achieved through strategic placements of windows and thresholds, allowing for natural ventilation and lighting, significantly reducing reliance on artificial cooling systems.

In addition, the building incorporates an advanced waste management system connected to a biodigester, converting sewer waste into natural cooking gas. This initiative promotes renewable energy use and minimizes environmental impact, aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The project is a perfect demonstration of how intentional architectural planning can merge innovation with ecological responsibility.

Throughout the construction process, Fakanlu prioritized the preservation of the natural ecosystem. Adequate measures were taken to prevent disruptions in the surrounding environment, underscoring his unwavering dedication to sustainable development. His approach exemplifies the new wave of architecture in Nigeria—one that does not merely seek to build but to harmonize with nature.

A Facility Designed for Innovation

Beyond its aesthetic and environmental considerations, the Innovation Center is a world-class facility equipped to stimulate creativity and productivity. It features spacious workspaces, creative studios, high-end multimedia equipment, kitchenettes, and other modern conveniences. With these provisions, it is set to become a hub where young Nigerians can incubate ideas and develop solutions that address societal challenges.

The handover of the facility to UNDP ensures that it will be managed as a hub for entrepreneurial and technological advancements. UNDP plans to replicate similar centers across the 36 states of Nigeria, positioning LASU’s facility as a benchmark for future innovation hubs in the country.

Fakanlu’s Track Record of Excellence

The Innovation Center is not an isolated feat in Fakanlu’s illustrious career. Over the years, he has spearheaded numerous architectural projects that redefine urban development and smart city innovations. One of his most notable works includes the Faith City Estate project, renowned for its Computational Urban Planning and Smart City Innovations. By integrating Geographic Information Systems (GIS), he optimized land use, transport access, and environmental sustainability in urban planning.

Another masterpiece credited to Fakanlu is The Heritage Court Lekki, an architectural marvel in one of Lagos’ most prestigious neighborhoods. His ability to conceptualize and execute projects that combine luxury, sustainability, and functionality has positioned him as one of Nigeria’s foremost architects.

A Future Defined by Sustainable Innovation

As dignitaries, university officials, and development partners concluded their tour of the facility, it became evident that the Innovation Center is more than a building—it is a beacon of hope for the future of innovation in Nigeria. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, underscored the importance of the hub in empowering students to overcome obstacles and maximize their potential. “Entrepreneurship and Innovation put power in the hands of young people. With a facility like this, the power is in their hands,” she stated.

The event culminated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between Princess Orelope-Adefulire, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, and Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, symbolizing the partnership’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

A Paradigm Shift in Nigerian Architecture

The Innovation Center at LASU is a significant milestone not just for the university but for Nigeria’s architectural and technological landscape. It stands as a model of how thoughtful planning, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge design can coexist to create an environment conducive to innovation. Mr. Fakanlu’s work sets a new benchmark in sustainable architecture, proving that indigenous expertise can rival global standards.

With this groundbreaking project, LASU has positioned itself at the forefront of technological and entrepreneurial transformation. The legacy of this Innovation Center will not only be felt within the university but will ripple across Nigeria and beyond, serving as an inspiration for future projects in sustainable development and architectural excellence.