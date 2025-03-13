GTCO Withdraws Cyberstalking Charges Against Bloggers

Wale Igbintade

After spending six months in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, four bloggers accused of cyberstalking Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), its CEO, and management have regained their freedom.

This follows the withdrawal of criminal charges against them by the bank after reaching a settlement.

With the agreement in place, the trial court struck out the case.

The bloggers—Precious Eze (38), Olawale Rotimi (47), Rowland Olonishuwa, and Seun Odunlami—had been charged under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act by operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were accused of publishing false information about GTCO and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Segun Agbaje.

At the latest court hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Chief Ajibola Aribisala (SAN), informed Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos, that GTCO had reconsidered the case following the defendants’ appeal for a fresh review.

He noted that the bloggers had acknowledged their wrongdoing and agreed to make amends.

Aribisala further revealed that the Guild of Editors had intervened and facilitated an amicable resolution.

As part of the settlement, the defendants signed a document agreeing to restitution and pledged to refrain from publishing false or malicious content.

They also committed to issuing unreserved apologies in three national newspapers.

“The defendants have shown remorse, pledged to right the wrongs, and promised not to misuse their platforms for misinformation.

We urge the court to accept the settlement so they can reunite with their families after six months in custody,” Aribisala stated.

Defence counsel A. O. Afolabi confirmed that both he and his clients had signed the agreement and did not object to the withdrawal of charges.

Following this, Justice Faji ruled that all parties must adhere to the settlement terms and subsequently struck out the case.

It would be recalled that the defendants had been arraigned on an amended charge dated September 26, 2024.

The police alleged that in August 2024, they conspired to commit cyberstalking by disseminating false reports, including claims that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had raided GTBank over a purported N1 trillion scam involving Segun Agbaje.

They were also accused of publishing allegations of nepotism and misconduct against the CEO.

The prosecution argued that these publications were intended to insult, intimidate, or cause harm to Agbaje, in violation of the Cybercrimes Act.

However, with the settlement, the case has now been laid to rest.