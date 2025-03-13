  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Fabusoro Joins CIG Group, Restates Commitment

Business | 19 minutes ago

CIG Group has announced the appointment of Mr. Adeleye Fabusoro as the new Group Marketing and Corporate Communication Director.

In this key role, Fabusoro will spearhead marketing, PR and corporate communication initiatives across a diverse portfolio of esteemed brands, including GAC Motors, Lagride, Wulling, Lontor, and Gree, overseeing all marketing efforts within the group’s multiple business units. CIG Group is a leading conglomerate with a dynamic portfolio spanning various industries. The group is committed to innovation, quality, and excellence, consistently delivering premium brands and services to a global clientele.

Fabusoro brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in various high-profile roles. Before joining CIG Group, he was the Head of West Africa for CNBC and Forbes Africa, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the brand’s regional presence and influence. His tenure as Head of Development and Production for Dentsu Storylab further cemented his strategic marketing and leadership expertise.

Adeleye’s extensive industry experience is complemented by his impactful work as a UN consultant, where he had the unique opportunity to collaborate across 18 African nations, offering innovative solutions and driving sustainable growth initiatives. His earlier career  in the banking industry equipped him with a diverse skill set and a profound understanding of business.

