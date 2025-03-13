Eunisell reaffirms commitment to growth support of petroleum industry

Eunisell Limited, a leading specialty chemicals and energy solutions company in Nigeria, has reiterated it’s dedication to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

Ken Okeiyi, Chief Executive Officer of the company, recently gave this commitment during a courtesy visit to the head office in Lagos, by the leadership of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

The visit was aimed at expressing appreciation for Eunisell’s unwavering support and sponsorship of the SPE Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE) over the years, as well as briefing the company on SPE’s forthcoming activities in 2025.

Okeiyi also reiterated Eunisell’s commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge-sharing, and industry excellence through ongoing partnerships with organisations like SPE.

The delegation, led by Amina Danmadami, Chairman of SPE Nigeria Council, who joined the meeting online, commended Eunisell for its commitment to the advancement of the petroleum industry through its continuous sponsorship and strategic partnership with SPE.

The team highlighted the impact of Eunisell’s contributions in fostering knowledge exchange, capacity development, and innovation within the energy sector.

During the visit, the SPE executives shared insights on the Council’s strategic initiatives for 2025, including upcoming conferences, training programmes, and industry engagement efforts designed to promote technological advancements and sustainability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

They also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration with key industry stakeholders like Eunisell to drive progress in the sector.

The visit reinforced the strong relationship between SPE Nigeria Council and Eunisell Limited, setting the stage for further collaborations in 2025 and beyond.