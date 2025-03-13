Aviation: Nigeria, Jamaica Kick Off BASA Agreement Process

•As Keyamo receives Jamaica Ambassador

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has welcomed the proposals of the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria to start the BASA arrangement between the two nations.

Keyamo noted he was delighted to start the BASA arrangements, adding that to ensure a swift resolution, he will set up a committee to expedite the process.

The minister made the disclosure when he welcomed the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, His Excellency, Andre Hibbert, to his office in Abuja for a significant diplomatic engagement.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, Wednesday in Abuja, Keyamo said he is further committed to visiting Jamaica if necessary, stating he would be willing to travel to Jamaica to finalise and sign the BASA agreement in person and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps.

Earlier, Ambassador Downer, in his address, expressed his deep appreciation for Nigeria, revealing an intriguing discovery from his four months as the Jamaican envoy to Nigeria.

According to Downer, “I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all. This personal revelation set the tone for a productive discussion on strengthening the ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of air services, trade, and investment.”

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of improving and enhancing bilateral relations, including reviewing the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

He said: “I have been tasked by my country to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services.”

The Jamaican Ambassador also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica.

He noted this cultural exchange further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity, adding: “There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria.”

A key area of focus during the meeting was the matter of air travel and connectivity. Ambassador Downer disclosed that Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier, relying on neighboring Trinidad and Tobago for air transport.

He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

This meeting marks a significant step towards reinforcing the bilateral ties between Jamaica and Nigeria and sets the stage for future collaboration in the aviation, trade, and cultural sector.