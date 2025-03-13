AMVCA Expands for 11th Edition with New Category Honouring Film Scores

Iyke Bede

MultiChoice’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is evolving as it returns for its 11th edition on May 10, with nominations announced on March 23. This year, the awards introduce a new category, Best Music Score, reinforcing their commitment to recognising all aspects of filmmaking.

Head judge of the AMVCA, Femi Odugbemi, explained the significance of this new addition:

“This edition recognises the fundamental role of sound and music in storytelling. Sound design shapes the atmosphere, tension, and emotion of a film, while a compelling score breathes life into the narrative, making a story resonate long after the credits roll. With this category, we celebrate the creative professionals whose artistry brings depth, authenticity, and immersive experiences to our productions.”

Beyond this new addition, the AMVCA continues to spotlight filmmaking talent across the continent. Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, emphasised the awards’ broad reach:

“Our categories, nominations, and entries spread across the continent. We do have specific categories targeted at Southern, East, and West Africa. But Nollywood is a very big part of the industry as a continent. And it is held in Nigeria at the moment. We have a presentation from across Africa,” she said.

By expanding its scope, the AMVCA continues to adapt to the evolving landscape of African cinema. With MultiChoice driving these improvements, the awards remain at the forefront of recognising the diverse talent shaping the industry.