A BETTER MIX

Uba Sani is committed to inclusive and quality education, writes KAZEEM TAFIDA KUMO

In an era where education is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone for national development, the role of state leadership in ensuring an environment that is conducive for learning cannot be overemphasized. It is in this regard that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State must be applauded for demonstrating a profound commitment to enhancing the educational landscape of the state. His recent actions regarding the Federal University of Applied Sciences, formerly known as Nok University are highly commendable. He has shown in a manner that is void of ambiguity his total commitment to inclusive and quality education.

To set the record straight, it is important to note that a court of competent jurisdiction recently delivered a judgment which made possible the forfeiture of Nok University, Kachia, to the federal government and it was subsequently re-named as the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

This transition is not merely administrative; it reflects a broader vision for education that aligns with global standards and the pressing needs of the 21st century in pursuit of the policy of education that recognizes the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in driving technological development, economic growth and scientific innovations.

Since his assumption of office 21 months ago, Governor Uba Sani has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to advancing the standard of education in the state. And this is beyond debate. Last week, in a significant development, he presented the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for a sprawling 170 hectares of land for the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, to the federal government. This, he said, was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure the smooth take-off of the new institution beginning from the 2025/2026 academic year. He handed the important document to the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa in Abuja.

Governor Sani then assured the minister during the presentation of the document that the Kaduna State Government will continue to partner with the Federal Ministry of Education to enhance the educational system in the state.

In his response, the minister did not fail to note the governor’s inclusive and people oriented approach to governance in the North Western state. This becomes more striking when one remembers that the institution in question is a federal government’s institution. Yet Uba Sani has made optimal use of the constitutional provision which makes education a concurrent matter.

This momentous development not only marks a pivotal step in the development of higher education in the state but also underscores the governor’s commitment to fostering an environment where education can thrive. By taking this initiative, Governor Sani has demonstrated a profound understanding of the transformative power of education, recognizing it as a liberator and a passport to a better life and freedom.

The establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia is a strategic move that aligns with the broader goals of enhancing access to quality education in the state. For emphasis and proper perspective, education as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, is on the Concurrent List, which means that both the federal and state governments share responsibilities in its provision and development. By proactively engaging in and supporting the federal government in the establishment of this university, Governor Sani is not only fulfilling his role as a state leader but is also taking a bold step towards addressing the educational needs of his constituents. It is also an affirmative statement that as a sub-sovereign, Kaduna State under his watch will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that it reaps maximally from any federal government initiative that promises to benefit the people. This mindset reflects a deep-seated belief that education is a fundamental right and a critical driver of socio-economic development.

Furthermore, the governor’s commitment to education extends beyond the establishment of the university. His administration has been actively involved in various educational reforms aimed at improving the quality of primary and secondary education in the state. By investing in the entire educational ecosystem, Uba Sani is laying the groundwork for a more educated and skilled populace. This holistic approach to education is essential for achieving long-term development goals and ensuring that the benefits of education are felt across all segments of society.

The presentation of the C of O for the Federal University of Applied Sciences is not just a bureaucratic formality; it is a symbol of hope and progress for the people of Kachia and Kaduna State as a whole. It signifies a commitment to building a brighter future through education, one that is characterized by opportunity, empowerment, and social mobility.

If the truth must be said, Governor Sani’s action resonates with the belief that education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality, enabling individuals to realize their full potential and no investment is too big or too expensive to be made for the good of the people of the state.

There is also an important aspect that must not be overlooked. That the fede

ral government retained Kachia as the location for the university is particularly significant. It could have relocated it to any other place. However, Kachia, a town with a rich cultural heritage and a growing population in Southern Kaduna now has the potential to become an educational hub in Kaduna State just like Zaria in Northern Kaduna has been. Here again, you see the inclusive policy of the Uba Sani administration in vivid action. The institution is expected to attract students from various parts of the country, thereby fostering a diverse academic community. This diversity will not only enrich their learning experience but also promote social cohesion and understanding among different ethnic and cultural groups.

Governor Sani’s decision to partner the federal government in education in Kachia is also a testament to his commitment to regional development and his recognition of the role that education plays in bridging socio-economic disparities. And he deserves our commendation.

The university is expected to offer programs that equip students with practical skills that are directly relevant to the job market. By aligning academic curricula with industry needs, the university will play a crucial role in reducing the skills gap and enhancing employability among graduates. This approach not only benefits individual students but also contributes to the overall economic development of the state.

By providing an environment that nurtures innovation, the university will empower students to become job creators rather than job seekers, thereby contributing to the economic resilience of Kaduna State.

In conclusion, Governor Uba Sani’s presentation of the Certificate of Occupancy for the 170 hectares of land for the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia is a significant milestone in the pursuit of educational excellence in Kaduna State. By recognizing education as a liberator and a passport to a better life, the governor is taking bold steps towards transforming the educational landscape of the region. This initiative not only addresses the immediate need for higher education but also a guaranteed future.

Kumo, an educationist, writes from Abuja