2,056 Athletes to Participate in MTN Champs Season 3 in Edo

He added that some of the talented athletes discovered from the competitions so far, are currently enjoying full scholarship in the United States.

Akani, who made the disclosure during a media briefing to herald the three-day track events, said that the season 1 of the competition was first held in Benin City and raw talents were discovered.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Making of Champions (MOC) of MTN, Mr. Bambo Akani, Thursday, disclosed that 2,056 athletes have successfully registered to participate in the MTN Champs season 3 in Benin City.

He expressed confidence that the talented athletes discovered will do the country proud both locally and internationally when it comes to athletics.

Speaking also, the Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Go To Market (GTM), Mr. Osaze Ebueku, said MTN is the only organisation that has the ability to spot rough diamond and refines them to become world champions.

He said that they are happy to be in Benin City again to hunt for more talents who would be shown to the world.

On his part, the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, said that his administration believes in the development of sports from the grassroots.

Represented by the Chairman, state Sports Commission, Mr. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, the governor said that in demonstration of his love for grassroots sports, catching the children young and supporting the MTN’s project, he has graciously approved the usage of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other logistics to ensure a successful event in the state.