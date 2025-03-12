  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

UCL: PSG Knock out  Liverpool in Shootouts 

27 minutes ago

Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions were ended after they lost 4-1  on penalties to an outstanding Paris St-Germain side after a night of drama at Anfield. Aggregate scores at the end of the extra time of the second leg stood at 1-1 for the game to drag into shootouts.

PSG, needing to claw back a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at home, demonstrated how they have matured under coach Luis Enrique as they knocked out a Liverpool side touted as favourites to win the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal provided the platform for the turnaround, with Liverpool unable to break the French visitors down, while PSG were a constant threat.

PSG’s victory over two legs was thoroughly deserved, with keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerging as their hero in the shootout, saving from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones before Desire Doue hammered home the winning spot-kick in front of joyous fans.

