Tinubu, Olawepo-Hashim Mourn Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister, Dubem Onyia

•Tinubu describes him as a statesman, patriot

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, who passed away on Monday at 73.

In a related development, former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the passing of Chief Dubem Onyia as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the nation’s politics.

Chief Onyia was a brilliant administrator, accountant and respected political leader who hailed from Enugu State in the South-east.

In addition to his stint as minister of state for foreign affairs, he served as chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and the Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission.

While mourning his passing, the President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga extolled Chief Onyia’s rich record of service and commitment to nation-building.

President Tinubu described the former minister as a statesman and patriot, highlighting his contributions to Nigeria’s political development.

The President, while commiserating with the government and people of Enugu State, particularly the Ngwo Community, on the passing of their illustrious son, prayed that God Almighty will grant Chief Onyia’s soul peaceful repose and give solace to his family.

In a statement released from the media office of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim on Tuesday which was made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Dr. Hashim said, “our friend and elder brother is gone”.

He added that, “the late minister of state for foreign affairs was an “excellent gentleman, a consummate organiser, a former Federal Legislator and an outstanding Democrat.”

According to him, “I worked closely with Dubem during the formative years of the PDP”.

He said: “There were three of us who assisted Professor Jerry Gana as protem National Secretary of PDP formative initiative between June 1998 and August 1988 as unpaid directors.

“The three were Dubem Onyia (Organisation); Dahiru Awesu Kuta (Administration) and my humble self (Publicity).

“We also functioned as Secretaries of our various standing committees.”

Dr. Hashim explained further that “we were also representatives of the various blocs. While I came from the Progressive bloc, Dubem came from PF (Yaradua Group). I was the youngest of the three.

“We spent many hours with Dubem as fondly called at Chuba Okadigbo’s place in Apapa strategizing and editing the final version of the PDP manifesto which must quickly go to Press as well aa the maiden press ad of the PDP-

“Now the People’s Party is born “Dr Chuba Okadigbo former Political Adviser to President Shagari and later Senate President was chairman, Publicity Committee of the PDP formative initiative where I also functioned as Secretary.”

He explained that “Dubem was Chuba’s close pal and they were the leading lights of the PF in the South-East Region.

“When Dubem was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs with His Excellency Sule Lamido as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I had the privilege and honour of been nominated as Envoy to the Funeral of President Afez Assad of Syria representing President of Nigeria in the year 2000.

“I spent some time in the Foreign Affairs Ministry with Dubem and Alhaji Sule as well as when I occasionally came to consult both Ministers on happenings in the party.”

“We shall miss Dubem’s gentlemanly but principled touch to issues.

“A committed democrat and patriot has gone. I pray that his family and the entire people of Enugu State would have the fortitude to bear the loss. Nigeria has lost a rare gem a detrabilized Nigerian who spoke Igbo and Yoruba fluently.