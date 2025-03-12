TEP Centre Celebrates 10 Years of Education Reform in Africa with Impact Report, NEDIS Summit

Funmi Ogundare

The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre recently commemorated 10 years of advancing education reform in Nigeria and across Africa with the eighth edition of the Education Innovation Summit (NEDIS) and the launch of its 10-year Impact report .

The two-day event, held in Lagos, spotlit the centre’s decade-long influence on education policy, foundational learning, and innovation, while setting the stage for future collaborations that will drive lasting change.

NEDIS, TEP Centre’s flagship annual conference, brought together education stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and drive solutions to pressing educational challenges. This year’s theme, ‘Skills Development for Workplace Readiness and Inclusion’, highlights the urgent need to equip young people with essential skills for today’s evolving job market. It featured thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and strategies for building a more inclusive and skills-oriented education system.

Speakers included leading voices in education and workforce development: Folashade Adefisayo, Principal Consultant/CEO of Leading Learning Limited; Foluso Aribisala, Managing Partner/CEO of Workforce Group; Olanrewaju Oniyitan, founder and Executive Director of SEED Care and Support Foundation; Naila Butt, Senior Education Consultant at UNICEF; and Scott Solberg, Professor of Human Development at Boston University.

Following the conference, TEP Centre launched its next strategic initiative including its Impact Report, a comprehensive reflection on its journey and the strides made in improving learning outcomes across Nigeria and Africa.

Modupe Olateju, founder, TEP Centre, explained that in the last decade, the centre has spearheaded transformative education initiatives, including LEARNigeria, a citizen-led household survey that has provided critical data to shape education policies.

She emphasised the power of strategic partnerships in driving educational excellence. “For over a decade, we have worked relentlessly to transform learning experiences and outcomes for millions of children. Our 10-year impact report not only captures the progress we have made but also serves as a roadmap for the future.”

Utibe Henshaw, Programme Director, stated that, “education innovation thrives on collaboration. The past 12 years have reinforced our belief that sustainable change comes from collective effort, and we look forward to deepening our impact in the years ahead.”

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in scaling impact.

“Sustainable education reform is not achieved in isolation. Our partners; governments, private sector actors, development agencies, and civil society organisations, have been instrumental in ensuring that our interventions are meaningful and far-reaching.

“This report is a celebration of what is possible when we work together to create real change,” he stressed.

He noted that the organisation remains committed to deepening its engagement, expanding it’s reach, and designing even more impactful solutions to the challenges facing education in Africa.

”As TEP Centre embarks on its next chapter, it remains committed to research-driven advocacy, innovative learning solutions, and strategic partnerships that will continue to shape the future of education in Nigeria and beyond.”