Rugby School Nigeria Appoints Adam England As Pioneer Principal 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Rugby School Nigeria, located at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, has announced Dr. Adam England as its pioneer principal.

The institution is expected to start academic activities in September this year.

It is one of the United Kingdom’s leading independent schools, renowned for its tradition of academic excellence.

It is expected to welcome its first A Level students within six months and fully open for its senior school for girls and boys from the age of 11 and above in September 2026.

The school is already attracting aspiring students from across Nigeria and West Africa.

These are contained in a statement by the management of the prestigious institution.

The statement disclosed that Dr England “brings to Nigeria, twenty years of leadership experience in both the United Kingdom and Africa, most recently serving as Director General of École Internationale Ruban Vert in Libreville, Gabon”.

England holds degrees in English and French from Warwick and Swansea University, along with a doctorate in English Literature.

His connection to Nigeria runs deep, having previously worked in Lagos and developed a profound appreciation for the country’s culture and people.

His leadership experience includes serving as Chairman of the Independent Schools Council of Wales, and he is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

The statement further disclosed that England is delighted about the appointment and eager to build a thriving and dynamic school community in Nigeria.

He said: “I am unbelievably excited at the thought of returning to Lagos as Principal of Rugby School Nigeria.

“Anybody who knows me understands how much I enjoyed my time working in Nigeria.

“To return as Principal of such a prestigious school, working on a purpose-built campus with some of the best colleagues in the industry, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Before then I shall be spending some time at Rugby School England, absorbing its ‘Whole Person Whole Point’ philosophy and its global approach to teaching and learning.”

England, whose grown up children resides in London, will be joined in Lagos by his partner Tricia, who works in primary education.

Gareth Parker-Jones, Head Master of Rugby School (UK), also expressed excitement over the September date for the Rugby School Nigeria.

“We have long connections with Nigeria and some fantastic students have studied here.

“They have really embodied the character, the values of Rugby School.

“So to be able to offer that to more Nigerian students, now in Lagos, is something which I’m really excited for and I can’t wait for the opening this September,” the statement added.