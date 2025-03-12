Protesting Youths Set LG Secretariat, Palace, Hotel Ablaze over Benue’s Security

George Okoh in Makurdi





Irate youths, yesterday, embarked on protest and burnt down the Gwer West Local Government secretariat located in Naka area of the state.

The setting ablaze of the secretariat came barely a few hours after the news of the murder of three youths, who were said to be members of the state protection guards, filtered into the town.

A source in Naka said the youths numbering over 100 invaded the secretariat shortly after they recovered the dead bodies of the three youths and brought them to Naka, heads of the local government area.

The source also said the irate youths equally proceeded to the palace of Ter Nagi, chief Daniel Abomtse and burnt down the palace before moving on to set ablaze a hotel belonging to the senator representing Benue Northwest senatorial district, senator Titus Zam.

The executive chairman of Gwer West local government council, Mr. Victor Ormin confirmed the incident, saying the irate youths truly burnt down the local government secretariat and the Ter Naka palace.

Mr. Ormin told newsmen on phone that the killing of three members of the protection guards triggered the protest, adding that when dead bodies were brought into Naka town, the youths went wide.

“Yes, they burned down the secretariat and the Ter Naka palace. Three protection guards were killed in Garuwa so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and it’s now being taken over by hoodlums,” the chairman stated.

Special Adviser to Benue State Government on Security, also confirmed the incident, stating that the situation has been brought under control.

He said security men have been deployed to scenes of the incidents

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, however, condemned the vicious attack and murder of three Civil Protection Guards.

The attack, believed to have been carried out by marauding armed herdsmen, he said was a flagrant affront to the peace and security of the communities.

Alia expressed his appreciation for the deep rage and frustration felt by the people, which led to anxiety at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West.

He advocated restraint and foresight in channeling this anger, emphasising that destruction of property only served to frustrate government’s intentions to build peace and security in the state.

He urged all security organs to intensify their efforts in detecting and capturing the perpetrators of this heinous atrocity, saying the security of residents was paramount, and his government would not rest until those culpable for this violence were held liable.