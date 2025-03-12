NSITF Promises Prompt Payment of Compensation, Presents N25m Cheque to N’Assembly Staff

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





In strict compliance with its Act, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has assured of prompt payment of compensation in order to ensure that no Nigerian worker is left financially vulnerable due to workplace related health setbacks.

Its Managing Director, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting a N25 million cheque to a staff of the National Assembly in the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

He however appealed to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to ensure that the Parliament remits its contribution as and when due assuring that the Fund will also remain committed to fulfilling its mandate.

Faleye noted the agency was renewing its relationship with the National Assembly and engaging other stakeholders to ensure compliance with the NSITF Act.

He stated: “We at NSITF are taking our responsibility and our mandate much more seriously and engaging stakeholders. We are paying compensation much faster and quicker. That is what this presentation of a dummy cheque today signifies.

“We are also renewing our relationship with the National Assembly and other employers to pay compensation as the case may be; for them to benefit claims so that when accidents or injury occurs their staff welfare can be much more enhanced.

“I want to appeal to the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure that the National Assembly begins to fulfil its commitment to NSITF by paying the necessary contributions. We urge you to help advocate patronage and commitment to the NSITF Act.

“Our coming here and the presentation of this cheque today is the renewed efforts of the new management at NSITF and we congratulate the employee that is the recipient of this cheque.”

Kamoru Ogunlana said the presentation of cheque to his staff underscored the commitment of NSITF in ensuring that no Nigerian worker is left financially vulnerable due to workplace related health setbacks.

He assured that the National Assembly would give the agency the necessary legislative support that would strengthen the institutional capacity to deliver on its core mandate.

Ogunlana noted: “This initiative is not just about financial assistance; it is about restoring hope, alleviating burdens, and reaffirming our solidarity with all hardworking Nigerians who contribute immensely to the growth and development of our nation.

“While I commend the NSITF for implementing this scheme, I will implore you to please ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their rightful entitlements without undue delay.”