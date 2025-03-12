New Gaming Platform Blends Education and Entertainment

A new gaming platform, Markov Games AI, is poised to transform the gaming landscape in Nigeria with its unique offering of blending entertainment and education into an engaging and rewarding experience.

Its tagline ‘Play, Learn and Earn,’ succinctly captures its overall mission.

Markov Games AI offers a wide range of games for everyone; whether a student, a soccer fanatic, a FMCG business or a financial service provider, with games such as Football Mania, Football Frenzy, 2CanPlay, Wheel of Fortune, Spin and Win, Treasure Hunt, Edumillionaire, and so much, the platform is an innovative playground for all.

At its core, Markov Games AI is powered by artificial intelligence, creating a personalized experience for every player. But its main game-changing card is that it is not only for individuals. Through its B2B Gamification Services, companies can leverage the power of games to engage customers, enhance loyalty programs, increase ROI and stand out in a competitive market.

“We don’t just design games; we craft experiences that deliver measurable results for your business,” said Fasuyi Oluwarotimi, the CEO/Founder of VDL Technologies, owners of Markov Games AI.