Leemon Ikpea Bags FUPRE Honorary Doctorate Degree

Sunday Ehigiator





The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) is set to award oil magnate and Group Chairman of Lee Engineering, High-Chief Leemon Ikpea, with a Doctorate Degree, (Honoris Causa) in Engineering, at its Convocation scheduled for March 15, 2025.

This was revealed through a congratulatory message signed by the school’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, as addressed to Chief Ikpea

The message read, “Reference is made to Our letter with Ref: FUPRE/CONV/98/Vol.4 congratulating you on your selection for the award of Honoris Causa in Engineering andam pleased to inform you that the conferment of this honorary degree will take place during our Convocation Ceremony scheduled for March 15 2025.

“Once again sir, congratulations on this well-deserved honour. We look forward to celebrating your achievements and contributions during our upcoming Convocation Ceremony.

“Sir, accept the assurances of our highest regards as we look forward to your response.”