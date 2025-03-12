Katsina Constitutes 361 Community Learning Officers to Tackle Out-of-school Children

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has emphasized the critical role of the newly constituted 361 community learning officers (CLOs) in reducing the number of out-of-school children across the state.

He said the CLOs will play a crucial role in monitoring and improving educational standards by ensuring that every child in the state has access to quality education.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with members of the CLOs under the Katsina State Community Development Programme at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University Wednesday.

Radda, who revealed these in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the CLOs must track school attendance, ensure teacher accountability, and combat absenteeism.

He said: “They must lead efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children, ensuring that every child has access to education. This work is critical in securing a brighter future for our state and ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

“Our vision is simple but profound—to implement community-driven development across the entire state, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, benefits from our policies.”

He said 18,000 farmers have received power tillers and modern farming equipment through the community development programme, while 3,000 women have been empowered through business support initiatives.

He enumerated the empowerment of 361 large-scale farmers, 32,490 small-scale farmers with agricultural programmes and distribution of fertilisers to 36,100 to farmers as other achievements recorded by the state government through the community development programme.

Radda added that 300 widows have been empowered with N50,000 grants to start small businesses; 7,220 women are currently receiving financial support under various empowerment programmes; and over 90,000 individuals in 361 communities have been reached in two months.