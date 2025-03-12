Impending Heatwave: 19 States in North-Central, Southeast, Coastal Areas at Risk, Says NiMet

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has disclosed that 19 states in the North-Central zone, South-East and coastal areas are at risk of impending heat stress.

The agency listed the states that would be mostly affected to include Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, and FCT.

Other vulnerable states, it hinted, are Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

The NiMet alert issued on Tuesday shows the rising temperatures and high humidity levels over the next three to four days and this may cause thermal discomfort across several regions.

The potential health risks, it added, include fatigue and irritability, reduced focus and motor skills and lower productivity.

NiMet, while advising residents in such areas to drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours (12pm-3 pm). Use sun protection like hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

The agency however advised them to, “Stay cool by using fans, air conditioning, or shaded spaces and dress light by wearing breathable clothing.”