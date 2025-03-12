I’m Committed to Developing Spaces That Drive Growth, Sustainability

Azubike Emordi is the MD/CEO, Afriland Properties Plc, a foremost real estate development company in Nigeria. Emordi tells Bennett Oghifo his interest in real estate was sparked by its transformative power and that as the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties, he’s committed to developing spaces that drive growth and sustainability. His focus is to unlock Afriland’s strong fundamentals, solid market reputation, and immense growth potential

Tell us about yourself and what sparked your interest in real estate.

I have always been passionate about building lasting value; not just in structures but in businesses, people, and communities. Real estate offers a unique opportunity to shape the landscape of cities, influence economic growth, and provide solutions to one of humanity’s most essential needs, shelter. My interest in real estate was sparked by its transformative power. How a single project can redefine a neighbourhood, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life. This passion has guided my career, and now, as the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties, I am committed to developing spaces that drive growth and sustainability.

Can you share insights into your background in real estate and the key roles you’ve held?

Over the years, I have worked across different areas of the real estate industry, from property development and investment strategy to asset management. My career has been defined by leading high-impact projects, driving growth strategies, and ensuring efficient execution of real estate solutions that align with market demands. At Afriland Properties, I bring a wealth of experience in corporate leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence, ensuring we remain at the forefront of Nigeria’s dynamic real estate sector.

How does it feel to lead Afriland Properties Plc, and what are your immediate and long-term plans for the company?

Leading Afriland Properties is both an honour and a challenge, one that I embrace fully. Afriland is a company with strong fundamentals, a solid market reputation, and immense growth potential. My focus is to unlock that potential and take the company to new heights. The immediate priorities include: strengthening customer experience through service excellence, accelerating the completion of key ongoing projects, increasing our portfolio size, and enhancing investment strategies for increased returns. My focus long-term will be on expanding Afriland’s footprint across Nigeria and beyond, developing sustainable, smart, and affordable real estate solutions and positioning Afriland as the go-to brand for real estate investment, development, and management.

Afriland Properties is recognised as a key player in Nigeria’s real estate sector. What, in your view, sets the company apart from its competitors?

We are not just developers; we are real estate solution providers. What sets us apart is our ability to create high-value, well-managed, and future-proof properties. Our competitive edge lies in not just having a diverse portfolio covering property development, investment, facility management, and technical consultancy, but also in our strategic execution. We have a good track record of delivering projects on time and within budget and more importantly, ensuring that our developments meet real market needs.

What are the core values that drive Afriland’s success, and how do they translate into your project execution?

Afriland is built on 3 Es: Excellence, Execution, and Enterprise. We maintain the highest standards in project quality and service delivery. We are solution-driven, ensuring that ideas don’t just remain ideas but become reality and we take on bold, innovative projects that transform landscapes and lives. These values drive our approach, from concept to completion, ensuring that every project delivers value for investors, communities, and the economy.

What are your thoughts on the Lagos property market, and what do you see as its biggest challenges?

The Lagos property market remains one of the most dynamic and lucrative in Africa. However, key challenges persist: Affordability issues – high costs of land and construction make housing inaccessible to many. Regulatory bottlenecks – Developers face delays due to lengthy approval processes.

Infrastructure gaps – Poor road networks, inadequate utilities, and unreliable power supply affect property values. To unlock the full potential of the Lagos market, there must be a collaborative effort between private developers, policymakers, and financial institutions to improve housing accessibility and investment returns.

What advice would you give to prospective investors in real estate?

Do your due diligence; verify land titles and approvals before making commitments. Consider location carefully – Accessibility and infrastructure are key to property appreciation. Invest for the long term – Real estate rewards patience. The best gains come from strategic, well-researched investments. Partner with reputable developers – Companies like Afriland Properties Plc ensure transparency, quality, and return on investment.

Housing finance remains a critical issue in Nigeria. What are your thoughts on the country’s mortgage system, and what reforms do you think are necessary?

Nigeria’s mortgage system is largely underdeveloped, with high interest rates and short repayment periods discouraging homeownership. Necessary reforms to be implemented include: Lowering mortgage rates to make home loans more accessible, encouraging private-public partnerships to finance affordable housing and digitising land title registration to increase access to mortgage financing. These are just a few but if properly implemented with proper framework, they will considerably move the needle as it concerns improving the mortgage culture in Nigeria.

What role should the government play in making homeownership more accessible to Nigerians?

The government can provide land at subsidised rates to developers for affordable housing, improve infrastructure in urban and suburban areas to make housing more attractive, and offer mortgage-backed incentives to encourage home financing.

What upcoming projects should we expect from Afriland, and how will they reshape the real estate landscape?

We are actively working on exciting new developments, including:

Afriland Estate, Karmo – A smart, fully residential neighborhood in Abuja, offering affordable, high-quality homes. The Residences II, Ikoyi – A premium residential project designed for high-net-worth investors. We are expanding into new markets while integrating sustainability, smart technology, and superior project execution.

Between commercial and residential projects, which do you think holds the most growth potential for investors?

Both commercial and residential properties offer great investment potential, but the choice depends on market trends and investor goals. Residential properties are always in demand, as housing remains a fundamental need. With Nigeria’s growing population, the market for well-designed, affordable, and premium housing remains strong. Commercial properties, especially in high-growth business districts, offer stable long-term income through leasing, but they require strategic location choices and tenant demand analysis. At Afriland, we create a balance; developing residential communities while also creating strategic commercial spaces that drive business growth.

What is the expected ROI for investors in Afriland’s projects, and what makes your developments a strong investment choice?

Return on Investment (ROI) in real estate depends on factors such as location, market trends, and property type, but our projects consistently deliver high-value returns. Our investors benefit from strategic project locations in high-growth areas, quality development and project execution that ensures appreciation over time and innovative investment models, including off-plan opportunities with strong early-stage value appreciation. We ensure that our projects are not just assets but wealth-building opportunities.

Several property buyers have suffered setbacks due to unclear terms and hidden clauses in real estate transactions. What steps should investors take to protect themselves?

The biggest safeguard against real estate fraud is due diligence. Investors should work with reputable developers with a strong track record. It is important to read all legal documents carefully before signing, no matter how small the details may seem. There is also a need to engage professionals to verify property titles and transaction terms. Ask questions as full transparency is key in every deal.

With Nigeria’s real estate sector evolving, what role will technology and innovation play in shaping the industry?

Technology is redefining real estate globally, and Nigeria must adapt. Key trends include: PropTech solutions—AI-driven property management and virtual tours. Smart homes—Integrating automation for energy efficiency and security.

Blockchain for property transactions—Enhancing transparency in land registration. We are actively integrating technology into our developments to provide smarter, more efficient property solutions.

What legacy do you hope to leave at Afriland Properties Plc?

A legacy of innovation, excellence, and lasting impact. I want Afriland to be remembered as the real estate firm that redefined property development and investment in Nigeria, setting a new standard for execution and enterprise. More than just buildings, I want Afriland to be known for creating value that lasts for generations.