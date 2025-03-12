IG Restates Ban on Public Parade of Suspects, as Police Recover 19 Stolen Vehicles

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has restated the ban on public parade of crime suspects by the Nigeria Police.

The iteration came as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, announced the recovery of 19 stolen vehicles in the territory.

A statement by force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the ban on public parade of suspected criminals was part of the IGP’s commitment to upholding the fundamental human rights of every citizen and adhering to global best practices in policing.

Adejobi said by reiterating the standing directive prohibiting the public parade of criminal suspects before formal charges were filed in a court of law, the IGP was emphasising the seriousness attached to the ban.

He said, “This directive, previously communicated to all commands and zones within the Police Force, is a cornerstone of the Nigeria Police Force’s modernisation efforts and reflects their dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity.”

The IGP emphasised that the policy was in consonance with international human rights standards, which prioritised the protection and preservation of the dignity and rights of individuals throughout the judicial process.

Egbetokun said the police under his leadership were committed to operating within the bounds of the law and promoting a culture of respect for human rights among their personnel.

The IGP sought the understanding and cooperation of the public, particularly members of the media, in adhering to the directive.

“Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals,” he said.

The FCT Police Command announced the recovery of 19 stolen vehicles within the territory.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the vehicles were stolen from various locations across the FCT between January and February 2025.