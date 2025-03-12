House Probes Oil & Gas Pipelines Vandalism, Operational Failures

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria, the causes and impacts of frequent vandalisation and operational failures.

The House has also resolved to assess the adequacy of existing security and maintenance measures in safeguarding national petroleum infrastructure and examine the effectiveness of past and present government interventions aimed at protecting pipelines.

The lawmakers have consequently resolved to engage stakeholders, including the NNPCL, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), National Security Agencies, oil companies, host communities, and civil society organisations, to recommend sustainable solutions.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the urgent need to rehabilitate the oil and gas pipeline networks across Nigeria to avert economic loss for Nigeria moved by Hon. Muhammed Bello Shehu and fourteen others at plenary on Tuesday.

While presenting the motion, Shehu noted that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector remains the backbone of the national economy, contributing approximately 9% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating over 90% of export revenues and that the effective transportation of petroleum resources is dependent on the integrity of the country’s pipeline infrastructure.

He further noted that between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of $12.74 million worth of crude oil.

“In October 2024, crude oil supply to Shell’s Forcados Terminal was reduced by 50% due to sabotage, leading to loading delays and the risk of force majeure declarations.

“In January 2025, a major pipeline spill from a facility owned by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary caused environmental devastation in the Niger Delta, worsening pollution and economic hardship for host communities.”

According to him, in February 2025, Shell reported an oil spill near Port Harcourt caused by an overflow during pipeline flushing operations, highlighting ongoing risks in pipeline management.

His words: “Recurrent pipeline breaches have led to extensive environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods, and substantial national revenue losses, further straining the country’s economic and security landscape.

“The Niger Delta region has suffered from decades of oil spills, causing severe health hazards, destruction of farmlands, and contamination of water sources, thereby exacerbating poverty among local communities.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has intensified efforts to combat crude oil theft, uncovering 19 illegal pipeline connections and 58 illegal refineries in a single week in January 2025.

“The deterioration of oil and gas pipeline networks not only threatens Nigeria’s energy security but also undermines the country’s potential sustainable economic development.”

The House however directed the Ad Hoc Committee to report its findings and recommendations to the House within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.