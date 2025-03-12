  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya Attempted to Slap Me, SDP Chair Alleges

Nigeria | 36 minutes ago

•It’s lie from the pit of hell, gov’s aide denies

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A verbal altercation allegedly occurred between Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, and the acting chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Gombe State, Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, during a flight from Gombe to Abuja.

According to a press release by the SDP chairman, Inuwa allegedly responded with aggression to a courtesy greeting by him, launching into a heated verbal attack and attempting to physically assault him.

“The governor’s behavior was unacceptable, and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” said Comrade Modibbo.

However, the Director General, Press Affairs to the Governor, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, has denied the allegation, describing it as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Misilli, in a statement, said, “The claim of an alleged altercation with His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is nothing but a fabricated story created from the depths of your wildest imagination.”

