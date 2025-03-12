Foursquare Gospel Church Hosts ‘No to Crime Concert’

Mary Nnah

In a remarkable display of compassion and faith, the Ojuelegba Under Bridge in Lagos was transformed into a vibrant worship centre last Sunday as the Foursquare Gospel Church, Surulere District headquarters hosted an uplifting ‘No to Crime Concert’, an event inspired by Rev. Olabisi Aboyeji’s 65th birthday celebration.

The event, which drew hundreds of attendees, featured inspiring music, powerful preaching, and a free medical checkup, bringing hope and transformation to the community.

Rev. Mrs. Aboyeji shared her divine inspiration to reach out to the needy, the poor, and the unreached, citing Luke 24:15. “I was led to take the message of hope to the streets, particularly to Ojuelegba Under Bridge, where many struggle to survive. I saw the need to bring God’s love and transformation to those who may have lost hope.

“The Bible says: ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature’ (Mark 16:15).”

“We’re not just called to preach, we’re called to demonstrate the love of Christ in practical ways,” Aboyeji emphasised.

Speaking further, the clergy said: “We’re not just a church; we’re a family. And as a family, we’re called to care for one another and share the love of Christ with all. We want to show the world that there’s hope, there’s love, and there’s transformation available through Jesus Christ.”

This bold outreach demonstrates Foursquare Gospel Church’s commitment to spreading God’s love and transformation, making a lasting impact in the community.

Rev Aboyeji concluded: “We’re just getting started. We’ll continue to take the message of hope to the streets, to the ends of the earth, until everyone has heard the good news of Jesus Christ.”

The event featured Evangelist Chukwu Chinedu’s powerful message on ‘The Knowledge of God’, emphasising the importance of a personal relationship with God.

“When a man knows God, his problems end. He’ll ask questions, and his life will transform. It’s time for us to take our rightful place as children of God and live a life that reflects His glory,” he stated.

Chinedu stressed the church’s role in addressing crime’s root causes. “When the church fails, humanity suffers. We must rise to our responsibility, transforming lives and destinies. We need to take the message of hope to the streets, to the prisons, to the hospitals, and to every area of need.

“The church is not just a building, it’s a community of believers called to make a difference in the world. We must be the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” Chinedu added.

The event saw hundreds in attendance, with many giving their lives to Christ. The free medical checkup provided vital healthcare access to those in need. The concert featured inspiring music and dance performances, lifting the spirits of all who attended.

One attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that: “I was struggling with addiction, but today I gave my life to Christ. I feel a sense of hope and freedom that I’ve never felt before.”

Another attendee, Mrs. Taiwo, said: “I was touched by the message of hope and transformation. I realised that I don’t have to be held back by my past. I can start anew and live a life that honours God.”

The event was a shining example of the power of faith and compassion in action. As the church continues to reach out to the community, it’s clear that its message of hope and transformation will have a lasting impact on the lives of those it touches.