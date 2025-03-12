EFCC Lists 58 Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators

•As U.S Mission Nigeria reaffirms robust relationship with anti-corruption agency

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, listed 58 companies posturing as investing entities and defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

The move was in line with the Commission’s commitment towards sanitising the financial space of the nation and offer the investing public adequate and reliable information on the activities of illegal ponzi scheme operators across the country.

Meanwhile, in another major related development, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Richard M. Mills Jr. has reaffirmed that the robust working relationship between the United States government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, would continue in order to achieve significant success in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

Expanding on the Ponzi schemes, the EFCC in a statement, observed that the companies are neither registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), nor the Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who issued the statement said that the two regulators, in separate correspondences with the EFCC, denied that the companies were registered with them.

The Commission has charged many of the companies to court, with five of them convicted, another five pleaded guilty but awaiting review of facts while the rest are pending arraignment”, Oyewale said.

The illegally operating companies according to the statement are; Wales Kingdom Capital, Bethseida Group of Companies, AQM Capital Limited, Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited, Brickwall Global Investment Limited, Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech, Green Eagles Agricbusiness Solution Limited, Richfield Multiconcepts Limited, Forte Asset Management Limited, (Biss Networks Nigeria Limited, S Mobile Netzone Limited, Pristine Mobile Network), Letsfarm Integrated Services, Bara Finance & Investment Limited, Vicampro Farms Limited, Brooks Network Limited, Gas Station Supply Services Limited, Brass & Books Limited, (Annexation Biz Concept & Maitanbuwal Global Venturescrowdyvest Limited,) and Crowdyvest Limited.

Others are :Jadek Agro Connect Limited, Adeeva Capital Limited, Oxford International Group and Oxford Gold Integrated, Skapomah Global Limited, MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited, TRJ Company Limited, Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, Quintessential Investment Company, Adeprinz Global Enterprises, Rockstar Establishment Limited, SU.Global Investment, Citi Trust Funding PLC, Farm Buddy, Eatrich 369 Farms & Food, Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited, Farm Sponsors Limited, Cititrust Credit Limited, Farmfunded Agroservices Limited, Adamakin Investment & Works Limited.

The rest include: Cititrust Holding PLC, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited, Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited, Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited, Farm 360 & Agriculture Company, Requid Technologies Limited, West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited, NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins, XY Connect Investment Limited, River Branch Unique Investment Limited, Hallmark Capital Limited, CJC Markets Limited, Crowd One Investment, Farmkart Foods Limited, KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited, Holibiz Finance Limited, Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services, Servapps Nigeria Limited, Barrick Gold Mining Company and 360 Agric Partners Limited.

Meanwhile, the EFCC assured Nigerians of its vigilance and proactive monitoring of every entity and player in the nation’s economic space to safeguard the public from opportunistic and predatory operators and use the instrumentality of its anti-corruption mandate to stimulate growth in the economy.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Richard M. Mills Jr. reaffirmed the robust working relationship between the US Government and EFCC in Abuja on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 when he led a delegation of the US Mission in Nigeria on a familiarization visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission’s corporate headquarters.

“I’m very grateful for the relationship we have both through our legal attaché and with these other offices here. The US government was strongly supportive of the creation of the EFCC when it was established and our relationship has continued since then.

“I’m here today to learn a little bit about what the Chairman’s priorities are for the EFCC moving forward; what you see as the key trends in financial crimes that you’re addressing and how the U.S. government and U.S. Mission can assist you, either with information sharing or sharing of expertise, closer cooperation in specific cases”, he said.

Explaining further, Mills pointed out that, “part of the reason we’re so interested in these issues is because they affect both our countries and they affect what we’re both trying to do, which is to create a secure, prosperous Nigeria and build our economies, both the US and the Nigerians”.

He stated strongly that the work of the EFCC in the areas of anti-corruption, counter-terrorism and money laundering were of priority to the US government and the US Mission in Nigeria.

“This office is at the epicenter of the work being done to counter corruption, financial terrorism, counter-terrorism, money laundering. And that is a high priority for the US Government and for this mission.

“And as you can see, it involves several offices at the US Mission. Our economic team follows these issues closely, especially anti-money laundering, counterterrorism, financing, and has engaged with members of your staff on that issue”, he said.

Olukoyede, who was delighted with the visit, took the delegation on a brief tour of the mandate of the EFCC.

“In the EFCC, our mandate is to fight economic and financial crimes not only to prevent them. We have a mandate to prevent, to investigate and where one has occurred to also prosecute and by extension, we also recover assets in the course of our work, which are one way or the other subject to the directive of the Federal Executive Council, led by the President to manage them.”

While recognizing that Nigeria over the years has had a beneficial relationship with the US government and its agencies in EFCC’s efforts to sanitize the country’s financial space, Olukoyede looked forward to amplified relationship with the US government and the US Mission in Nigeria for improved outcomes in the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

“The relationship between the United States of America and Nigeria in relation to the fight against financial crimes dates way back and has been one of very strong synergy and mutually beneficial collaboration. Nigeria and America have been having mutual cooperation particularly in the area of the fight against financial crimes. And this we hope to build on, to strengthen and to take to the next level”, he said.

He sued for enhanced support and collaboration stressing that, “the support is needed especially in the areas of technology, intelligence gathering and sharing and human capital development.

“We recognize the fact that most of the work we do is intelligence-driven. And when we talk of intelligence, we are talking of technology. So, we need your support in that area.

“And also need it in capacity building, collaboration, information and intelligence sharing which is very important. And we are requesting that America needs to reciprocate by attending to our requests on time because we notice that maybe you consider your laws and all of that.

“We will just wish you could fast track your response to some of our requests. We would really appreciate if you can improve on that during your tenure,” he said.

Speaking further, the EFCC boss disclosed some of his recent efforts at curbing visa fraud that pose an endless challenge to foreign missions in the country.

“Just last year, I established the Visa Application and Immigration Fraud Section in EFCC and we have its desk all across our zonal offices to deal with issues that have to do with visa racketeering and immigration fraud. It is a dedicated desk that works 48 hours.

“And we’ll be having good results. So, we also need your support in that area in the exchange of information and intelligence with us and in technology and gadgets you can support us with.

“The Nigeria government is willing to collaborate more with the government of the United States to work more for the mutual interests of both countries”, he said.