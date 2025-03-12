DOAM foundation Golf Tourney Produces Winners

Funmi Ogundare Segun Adekoya, 13- handicapper has emerged the overall winner of the 2025 Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation golf tournament after a scintillating golfing experience.

Adekoya, returned a 67 net score at the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos.

Olayinka Olafimihan, 14-handicapper, finished with 70 net, three strokes behind him to pick the runner-up spot. Paul Tijani, a 12-handicapper, finished third on count-back to claim the second runner-up spot.

Adekoya smiled home with a trophy, LG washing machine (20/12kg wash and dry) and an Omron M1 blood pressure monitor.

In his reaction Adekoya expressed excitement about his success saying, “I feel so happy to have won at this time and fully identify with the achievements of DOAM foundation in touching the lives of the less privileged in our society.“

He commended the organisers for their consistency in maintaining the high standards of the tournament.

“It is good to be a part of the sponsors and know that funds are judiciously used in empowering the foundation to do charitable works,” he stated.

He commended the foundation’s team and the Ikoyi Club Golf Section, for the quality of organisation and impact they are making in touching lives with donations from the annual tournament.

In the ladies’ category, Ifeoma Obata won the overall winner with a 93 net score to beat Ify Onukwuba, the runner-up, by 7 strokes. Linda Obieze finished as the second runner-up with a 73 net score. Obata, in addition to the ladies’ champion trophy, was rewarded with a two-night weekend stay at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and an Omron Digital Weighing Scale. Other winners at the event included; Remi Olukoya, who shot 74 to pick the best gross prize, beating Tim Maguire and Afe Joachim who finished in second and third places respectively.

The event featured a field of 175 players, in a strong show of support for the tournament. It ended with a cocktail party and prize-giving event in the evening, during which sponsors and golfers interacted while the foundation showcased its programs and achievements to