Dikko Commends GTI’s Efforts at Repositioning Nigerian Football

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko has poured encomiums on strategic partners to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited for their effort at repositioning Nigerian football.

He made the remark during the presentation of Newstap/SWAN 5-star award to the GMD of GTI Group, Abubakar Lawal, alongside four other recipients in Lagos at the weekend.

The well-attended event which attracted a lot of stakeholders of the Nigerian football family was jointly organised by Newstap Communications Limited and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

In his opening speech Dikko revealed how he and other football administrators ensured GTI’s remarkable entry into the Nigerian sports ecosystem and since then our country’s football has witnessed a positive trajectory.

“I appreciate the organisers of Newstap/SWAN award for a successful execution of the maiden edition of this award and thank GTI Group for their effort so far in repositioning our beautiful game,” Dikko began. “I made serious effort to ensure that I’m present at this event today and I thank God that I succeeded. When I eventually came here and saw the team from GTI, I was overwhelmed with joy such that I didn’t know how to start thanking them for their accomplishments with the NPFL and President Federation Cup. I want to commend GTI for taking a big risk in trying to reposition our elite league and today the result speaks for itself.

“I and Barrister Seyi Akinwumi were part of the team that started the process of bringing GTI into our football ecosystem and we are glad with their achievements so far with our football. Frankly, GTI has surpassed our expectations and I pray they recoup all their investments at the end of the day.”

The other four recipients of the Newstap/SWAN Awards include Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia; Benue State FA Chairman, Barr Paul Edeh; Chairman of Valuejet Airlines, Hon. Kunle Soname and Founder, Monimichelle Construction Limited, Chief Ebi Egbe.

In his final remark at the occasion, National President of SWAN, Mr Isaiah Benjamin urged the five awardees never to rest on their oars in contributing their quota to the development of sports generally in the country.

He further revealed that preparations are in top gear for the 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration of SWAN and affirmed that the event will be held later this year.