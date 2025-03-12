BATTLE FOR ANAMBRA STATE

APGA’s touted advantage of ‘this one is ours’ faces a significant challenge, argues IGBOELI ARINZE

In the theater of Anambra politics, where titans have often clashed beneath its ancestral firmament, a new political narrative unfolds. Professor Obiora Okonkwo, the erudite scholar-politician, is today seeking to emerge as the All Progressives Congress’s, APC’s most formidable option to challenge the incumbent APGA government led by another Professor, Charles Soludo. The political trajectory of Anambra State since 2006 has long been dominated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but the winds of change now whisper through the valleys of the southeastern state.

Professor Okonkwo brings to the table a remarkable blend of academic prowess and grassroots connection that mirrors—yet potentially surpasses—Governor Soludo’s own credentials. Both men bear the distinguished title of professor, but whereas Soludo’s economic theories have often remained in the realm of academic discourse, inapplicable to today’s present day realities, Okonkwo has demonstrated whether it be in business or other ventures an uncanny ability to translate intellectual concepts into tangible development.

Thus the APC, seeking to expand its footprint into the Southeast by adding the state to its trough must recognize in Okonkwo a unique political asset who understands the delicate balance between federal alignment and a political resorgimento for NdiIgbo. His business acumen, displayed through successful ventures that have created thousands of jobs, speaks to a practical understanding of the economic challenges facing Ndi Anambra. While APGA claims to be the spiritual political home of the Igbo, it is Okonkwo who has quietly championed for a return to the glorious era of NdiIgbo in Nigerian affairs via building bridges across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic landscape.

The incumbent governor came to power with promises hinged on economic transformation, leveraging his background as a former Central Bank Governor. However, the implementation gap between theory and practice has become increasingly apparent. Institutions have virtually collapsed in Anambra, security of lives and property have taken a backseat and even the kneejerk response of ‘ Udo ga Chi’ and Agunechemba are rather dressings to a festering sore which is very much likely to become gangrenous in the near future. Professor Okonkwo, conversely, enters the fray not merely with theories but with a portfolio of successful interventions in both his public and private life. Possessing a midas touch, Okonkwo has repeatedly touched lives across the state, even in areas where government presence remains minimal.

There exists in Anambra a folklore of the “Akụ Ruo Ụlọ” philosophy—wealth must reach home. Okonkwo very much embodies such ethos, having consistently invested in his homeland while expanding his influence nationally. The traditional custodians of Anambra’s cultural heritage have taken note of this commitment, with several prominent traditional rulers quietly expressing admiration for his dedication to preserving indigenous values while pursuing modernization.

The political arithmetic also favors the APC under Okonkwo’s potential candidacy. APGA’s traditional strongholds in Anambra Central and South face significant erosion as citizens grow increasingly disillusioned with unfulfilled campaign promises. The APC, with federal control of national resources and Okonkwo’s extensive network across all three senatorial districts, presents a very formidable alternative to the status quo.

Beneath the surface of Anambra politics runs the ancient river of Omambala, whose waters are said to carry the wisdom of ancestors. Legend holds that when the right leader emerges, these waters will rise to bless the land with prosperity. Many elders now whisper that signs of this prophecy appear whenever Okonkwo deliberates on economic revival and cultural renaissance.

The professor’s educational philosophy also stands in stark contrast to the incumbent’s approach. While both men value knowledge, Okonkwo has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to understanding the pulse of the people, while Soludo has taxed the people like the biblical Rehoboam. A peep into Okonkwo’s manifesto suggests a relaxation of these go hard economic polices. His understanding that the dire economic situation faced by Nigerians should not be worsened by the apotheosis of ‘Soludonomics’ of tax, tax and more taxes.

APGA’s touted advantage of being “Nke a Bụ Nke Anyị” (This one is ours) faces a significant challenge in Okonkwo, who has masterfully positioned himself as both a son of the soil and a citizen of the world. His international business connections promise to open Anambra to global markets without surrendering its unique cultural identity—a delicate balance that the current administration has struggled to initiate in its first tenure.

The symbolism of the cock in APGA’s emblem, once representing vigilance and dawn of a new era, has for many become associated with stagnation. In contrast, the broom of the APC, under Okonkwo’s potentially steady hand, signifies the sweeping away of obsolete governance models and the ushering in of pragmatic form of leadership, resembling the footprints of Titans like M.I Okpara and the weeping governor Dede Sam Mbakwe.

As the political season approaches, the APC must strategically position itself with the candidature of Professor Okonkwo as such would represent not merely a challenge to APGA’s dominance but a fundamental recalibration of Anambra’s political consciousness. The professor’s unique ability to articulate a vision that respects tradition while embracing innovation positions him as the bridge between Anambra’s storied past and its prosperous future.

The ancient proverb that “when two elephants fight, the grass suffers” may be inverted in this political contest. As these two professors—Soludo and Okonkwo likely engage in intellectual and political combat, it may well be that the grass of Anambra finally flourishes under Okonkwo’s attention and competing visions for development.

In the final analysis, the APC in Obiora Okonkwo has found not just a candidate, but a narrative—one that challenges the very foundation of APGA’s claim to represent authentic Igbo political interests. The battle ahead will be fought not merely at polling booths but in the hearts and minds of a people ready for leadership that combines intellectual rigor, compassion and practical wisdom.

Arinze writes from Onitsha