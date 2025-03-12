APC NWC Has No Anointed Aspirant in Anambra Governorship Poll, Says Ganduje

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had not anointed anyone among the seven governorship aspirants vying for the party’s ticket ahead of the April 5 primary election.

The Anambra State 2025 Gubernatorial Election Screening Committee, chaired by Ibrahim Shema, recently cleared all the aspirants.

They were Paul Chukwuma, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Hon. Nicholas Ukachukwu, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Edozie Madu.

Speaking during the Anambra stakeholders’ meeting held at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, Ganduje said the ruling party would win more states in the South-east.

He stated, “We, members of the National Working Committee, are just catalysts. Catalysts are not part of the chemical reaction, but we are catalysts.

“We aid, we give an opening environment so that the election, the action will take proper shape. We are not fighting anybody among you. Only what we want is to have one of you that we can put forward.

“It is not easy to get the government from any incumbent. It requires a lot of political calculation. And cooperation is one of them.

“And then we move into other political calculations, which we don’t need to talk about now, because we have not reached the stage yet. So, please, we urge, we beg you. No litigation, no anti-party, no sitting on the fence. And no lukewarm attitude.

“Only what we require is your active participation. All of you will be gainers. All of you will be gainers if we have government in a number of states.

“You will be fixed to the national grid. As we have been saying, you are now a rural electrification, which is very weak link. So, help us to help you. You are all equal as far as we are concerned. You are all our children. All the aspirants.”

Ganduje added, “So, please, don’t have any stereotype on any of our members concerning this contest. We are all for you. Once one of you emerges, we beg you, please, rally around him and become the foot soldiers, so that we win this election. We don’t want the Andy Uba episode.”

Earlier, Anambra State chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, commended the national leadership for organising the stakeholders meeting, describing it as a good sign.