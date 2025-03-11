Yahaya Signs GOSIPA Bill, Appoints Executive Secretary

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has signed into law the bill establishing the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency (GOSIPA), a move aimed at boosting investment in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said as part of this development, Governor Yahaya has also approved the appointment of Faruq Ibrahim Daudu as the Executive Secretary for the agency.

In a related development, Yahaya has approved the appointment of chairman and members of the taskforce on the Implementation and Monitoring of the Gombe Goes Green (3G) Project.

This is part of the state’s environmental and economic sustainability goals, aimed at fostering green practices across the state while creating job opportunities and encouraging sustainable development.

The Task Force on Implementation and Monitoring of Gombe Goes Green Project has as its chairman as His Royal Highness Dr. Abubakar Buba Atare II, the Mai Tula, while members are Timothy Manjuk, Dr. Auwal Jada, Inuwa Ahmed Ba’agale, Dr. Aisha Bello Mahmoud, and Modibbo Sadeeq Ahmad Nafada.

Others are Dr. Ishiyaku Adamu, Jauro Ahmed, Mu’azu Garba, Umaru Mu’azu, and the Gombe State Coordinator of NYSC.

Also appointed are ACP Ibrahim Bappah (rtd), Hon. Dr. Wali Doho, Hon. Abubakar Difa, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello and Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi while Dr. Sani Adamu Jauro serves as member/secretary.

According to a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general (Press Affairs), Government House in Gombe, and made available to journalists yesterday, all the appointments are with effect from March 7, 2025.

Governor Yahaya expects the GOSIPA ES and the 3G Project Taskforce members to bring to bear, their individual experiences in the successful execution of their respective mandates in order to position Gombe State as a leader in sustainable development and economic growth.