Women Tasked on Breaking Barriers in the Legal Profession

As NBAWF hosts maiden meet and greet picnic

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The State Lead of the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF), Hajia Hadiza Afegbua, has charged female Lawyers to see themselves beyond mere legal practitioners, as persons with special qualities capable of breaking barriers in the legal profession.

Afegbua gave the charge at the maiden meet and greet picnic of the Forum, which held in Abuja, recently. Setting the tone of the meeting, she said, “Today is not a day of suit and stern arguments, it is a day of ease, networking, and shared laughter. Today, we set aside the pressures of the courtroom and the boardroom to simply enjoy each other’s company, in the most relaxed and refreshing way possible”.

Speaking further, Afegbua attributed the success of the Forum to their collective strength, resilience, and dedication, which according to her, has continued to inspire change within the profession.

“We are not merely members of the Bar; we are trailblazers, breaking barriers and redefining what is possible for women in the legal sphere.

“We must continue to support, uplift, and empower one another because when women rise, society flourishes. Beyond the professional accolades and accomplishments that many of us carry with pride, today reminds us that at our core, we are individuals with shared experiences, hopes, and aspirations”, she said.

The State Lead, reiterated the NBAWF’s commitment towards advancing the interests of female Lawyers under a united fold, advocating for gender parity, and ensuring that the legal profession reflects the values of fairness, excellence, and inclusivity.

Other Speakers observed that although female Lawyers have made significant strides in the legal profession, they still face numerous challenges.

They reaffirmed commit-ment towards supporting one another, mentoring the next generation, and advocating for policies that promote gender equality and social justice.