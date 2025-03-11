Tinubu Mourns Criminal Law Professor, Kharisu Chukkol

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, students, and mentees of the distinguished legal scholar, Professor Kharisu Sufiyanu Chukkol, who passed away on Sunday evening in Abuja at the age of 79.

A native of Mayo Belwa in Adamawa State, Professor Chukkol dedicated his professional life to teaching and advancing law at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he specialised in criminal law.

He held various positions at ABU, including Dean of the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Administration.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, recalled Prof. Chukkol’s contributions to producing generations of lawyers.

Among Prof. Chukkol’s ex-students are serving justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and various courts, senior lawyers, and the incumbent National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

President Tinubu highlighted the late professor’s enduring legacy in legal scholarship and practice, particularly his seminal 1988 work, “Law of Crimes in Nigeria,” which remains a cornerstone reference for legal practitioners and scholars.

Professor Chukkol’s legacy also lives on through his children, including Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, the immediate past Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He urged the family, students, and all touched by Professor Chukkol’s life to find solace in his remarkable achievements and the enduring impact of his work.

The President prayed for Allah’s mercy and eternal peace for the departed professor’s soul.