Tinubu Hosts Govs, Ministers, Service Chiefs to Ramadan Iftar

.Fubara, Wike, Bago, AbdulRazaq, Aiyedatiwa, Kyari, others grace occasion

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday hosted state governors, ministers, and heads of paramilitary agencies to an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

This marked the first of such gathering in the 2025 Ramadan season.

Those in attendance included Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Their presence came amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers State, where the Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of the faction led by the State Assembly Speaker, Hon Martins Amaewhule, a Wike ally.

The ruling reinstated 27 pro-Wike lawmakers who had previously defected from the state assembly, challenging Fubara’s authority.

In response, the governor had invited the legislators for a meeting to discuss the court’s decision in Port Harcourt yesterday which the lawmakers turned down.

The dinner is also being attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and several cabinet members.

Governors present at the event included Alex Otti (Abia), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

Prominent key government agency heads in attendance included Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa; Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Jaji Abdulganiyu; and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, and his counterpart in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, were also in attendance.