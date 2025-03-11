Taylor Family Takes Possession of Land after Legal Battle in Lagos

A prominent Lagos family, E.J. Alex Kehinde Taylor, has officially reclaimed ownership of a piece of land located at Plots 412/420, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Abule Egba, from the Lagos State Government.

This development follows years of legal tussle and a binding Consent Judgment delivered by Honourable Justice O.A. Ogala in December 2019, which affirmed the Taylor Family as the rightful owners of the property.

At a press conference held on-site during the takeover, the family’s legal counsel, Managing Partner of Platinum and Taylor Hill, Olalekan Ojo, criticised the Lagos State Government for obstructing justice instead of complying with the court’s decision.

According to Ojo, “This land, a legacy of over a century, was illegally occupied by the Lagos State Government without adequate compensation, as mandated by law. For years, the government has refused to honor the binding Consent Judgment, instead resorting to bureaucratic delays, illegal revocation, and other tactics to frustrate justice.”

The enforcement of the judgment was carried out by court sheriffs, with Ojo emphasising that it marks a victory for the rule of law.

“This enforcement reaffirms the strength and independence of the judiciary in standing against executive interference,” he stated.

He said while the Taylor Family remains open to an amicable resolution, it has set clear terms for any settlement, including full compliance with the court judgment and an end to all government obstruction.

He said: “A commitment by the Lagos State Government to refrain from further encroachment or unlawful actions against the family.

“It is also a demonstration of respect for judicial authority by upholding property rights and the principles of justice.”

Ojo noted that the case served as a critical test of justice and accountability in Nigeria.

“A government that disregards court rulings sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the rights of all citizens,” he warned.