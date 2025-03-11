Suspended LGA Chairs, Deputies: Protesters Asks Edo Assembly to Release C’tte Report, 2 Months After

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The continued suspension of elected council chairmen and their vices on Monday, led to a protest in parts of Benin City, the Edo State Capital as some aggrieved persons have asked the Edo State House of Assembly, (EDHA) to make public the report of the committee set up to investigate the suspended chairmen and their deputies.

On the 17th December, 2024, the 18 local government chairmen were suspended from office following a letter of request from Governor Monday Okpebholo over their alleged failure to present their statement of account dating back to September, 2024.

The protesters under the umbrella of Concerned Edo Youth also demanded the immediate lifting of the suspension adding that their continuous absence has led to the “to the perpetuation of illegality, panic and violence in these councils.

Coordinator of the group, Joseph Gbale, while addressing journalists in Benin City, said despite the near three-month suspension which they noted was in violation of due process stressed, that the Speaker and the House of Assembly owe Edo people explanations why they have kept the people in darkness.

The group added: “It is regrettable that both the Edo State Government and the House of Assembly have not mustered the courage to accept truth and uphold the rule of law but continued to perpetrate illegality and this have caused violence and panic in our various councils.”

They further demanded that the House must within seven days present to Edo people the outcome of the committee report that was set up to investigate the supposed case of insubordination of the council chairmen.

“The House must tell Edo people if the said committee invited the accused chairmen and their deputies to any of their sitting to also hear from them in the spirit of natural justice and fair hearing.

“The House must as a matter of urgency lift the constitutional suspension which did not follow due process as the said two months have long expired and invalidated the purported and illegal impeachment carried out by disgruntled and self-serving individuals”, the group added.

Besides, the Edo Concerned Youths, urged Governor Okpebholo to take the lead in towing the part of peace and collaboration with the local government chairmen, communicate in clear terms his five-point agenda to them and seek their cooperation to key in to drive the vision for the state.