Soludo Reaffirms Full Implementation of Homeland Security Law 2025

•As LAP pledges support to new law

Oluchi Chibuzor





Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said his administration remains committed to full Implementation of the recent Homeland Security Law 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration of new executive members of the League of Anambra Professionals (LAP), in Lagos, recently, Soludo said that all effort would be made to ensure full implementation of the new law as all groundwork has been done.

According to him, “We are committed to full implementation of the Homeland Security Law 2025. So, what we have done, we are trying to dismantle what we call the enablers.

“Because by the time you know your neighbor, by the time you know the guest who is going to lodge in your hotel, and all the other things, and you drive it with technology, what is going to happen? It will be difficult for people to commit crime and get away with it.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Retired Air Vice Marshal, Ben Chiobi, the governor advised owners of property to be sure of the people occupying their properties.

“If you have a property in Anambra, it is the right time to get the property secured. So, I advise you to be sure of who is living there. With the kind of challenges we face in our state, the Homeland Security Law 2025 signed into law has laid down all the groundwork, all the things we need to do. And we hit the ground running,” he said.

On his side, the new President of LAP, Francis Nnamdi-Obi, said no one addresses security challenges in isolation.

“We cannot but support him. Because all of us are Anambra State indigenes. We must have to put our hands on deck to address whatever issue, including security challenges. Give this government the necessary support to achieve the desired goal. There has to be a collaborative effort in addressing the security challenges we’re having nationwide.

“It must have to be done by us all. It can never be a one-man show. There must have to be a collaborative effort by the government and the citizens in putting that to rest.

“I do believe very firmly with the position and the approach taken by the governor of Anambra State. Sooner than later, security challenges to Anambra State will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, commending the efforts of the governor in taking a bold step to come up with the law, the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, said they would continue to amend the law to achieve its desired goals.

According to him, “For the past few weeks, I think a lot is happening with what the government is doing. I think we are going to sustain it because the law itself is actually helping. And with time, we will keep on adjusting through amendments to make the law more perfect.

“But it’s a homegrown law that we need as we can’t wait for state policing. So, what we are doing now is to confiscate it, the manner, the way we fight crime in our own state.”

For the guest speaker, Osita Chidoka, the new Anambra approach is beyond enforcement, noting It is about prevention and strategic governance.

According to him, “The Anambra homeland security law does not only unify security structures. It also integrates technology. Among these groundbreaking provisions, the law establishes a central combined structure with a database-based identity verification system.

“It mandates tenants and hotel-based registration, surveillance cameras installation, and structured independent sharing between town unions and local governments.

“These innovations modernize law enforcement. Placing Anambra on a trajectory towards proactive global-enabled policing.”