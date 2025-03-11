Scores Killed as Gunmen Attack Four Communities in Ondo

. Lakurawa terrorists attack 8 villages, kill 13 in Kebbi

Fidelis David in Akure and Onuminya Innocent

Four communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have been attacked by some armed men suspected to be bandits.

The affected communities are: Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday , Aba Pastor and Ademekun Communities in the Akure North LG.

Similarely, tragedy struck in Kebbi State last Sunday as the notorious Lakurawa bandits launched a devastating attack, killing at least 13 people and razing eight villages in the Arewa Local Government Area.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that scores of people living in the Ondo communities were killed in the midnight attack which occurred last Saturday . It was also gathered that the policemen were deployed in the area on Sunday and no fewer than 14 dead bodies had so far been recovered in the affected communities while search was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

“ Our men were immediately deployed in the area when the report got to the command on Saturday. As I’m speaking with you, about 14 dead bodies had been recovered in the villages”, the source stated .

However, one of the residents of the affected communities, who simply identified himself as Sunday, said over 40 people were killed by the bandits while many residents have deserted the communities.

He disclosed that the attack had started since last week Monday but the major one happened on Friday night without anybody stopping them.

“The attacked our communities on Friday night when everyone was asleep. They opened fire at everyone on sight. So many ran to the bush for safety while some unlucky ones were killed in the villages. I am sure that over 40 people have been killed while many had sustained injuries.

“On Sunday, the security men came around and recovered some of the corpses. Many are still not found, if they search further they will still find more dead bodies in the bush,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident, stating that investigation had started while men of the command were already in the area to restore normalcy.

She said: “ The matter was reported on Saturday that Aba Pastor community was attacked, immediately the command swung into action to ensure normalcy is restored and arrest the perpetrators .”

Also confirming the incident, the Regent of Ademekun Community, Princess Adelowo Adekemisola, who expressed her bitterness over the incident, said the bandits killed 14 in her own community.

She said: “ Fourteen people were killed last weekend by the herdsmen who infiltrated my community and started shooting sporadically. The community has been battling the herdsmen problem for the past six years.”

“The herdsmen came through the Edo-Ondo boundary to attack our community, but they were rescued by Amotekun during the Akeredolu administration, and the perpetrators were arrested and paraded, “peace returned to the community during that time.”

The regent called on the state government and the security agencies in the state to come to the rescue of the communities.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in Kebbi State last Sunday as the notorious Lakurawa bandits launched a devastating attack, killing at least 13 people and razing down eight villages in the Arewa Local Government Area.

The attack was confirmed to be a reprisal for the killing of the Lakurawa leader, Maigemu, by a combined security force in Kebbi State.

The terrorists targeted the Birnin Dede community, killing 13 people and setting several villages ablaze. Interestingly, the attackers spared one village that was guarded by the Army.

The Chairman of Arewa Local Government Council, Sani Aliyu, confirmed the attack, stating that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

This attack comes on the heels of another incident last Saturday, where suspected Lakurawa bandits attacked a construction site in Gumki village, Arewa Local Government Area, killing four people

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed both incidents, with the Commissioner of Police, Bello Mohammed Sani, visiting the scenes and deploying additional tactical teams to counter the bandits’ activities.