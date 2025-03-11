Ogunjimi Assumes Office, Promises to Change Negative Perception of Nigeria’s Treasury

•Assures staff of open-door policy, others

James Emejo in Abuja





The newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, yesterday assumed office, vowing to change the negative perception of the nation’s treasury.

He also promised not to polarise the institution, but to give fair hearing to all staff, acknowledging the enormous task ahead.

Ogunjimi extended the olive branch to aggrieved parties, urging them to sheathe their swords, following an alleged rancour that greeted the selection process.

“We are one family. We can’t fight ourselves,” he said.

He further enjoined staff to imbibe the spirit of “togetherness,” noting that everyone would share in his success or otherwise.

The AGF said he was committed to transforming the treasury into an “envy of all institutions in Nigeria,” and appealed to workers to put the “past in the past” and forge ahead.

Ogunjimi, also said he intended to do things differently to restore the image of the OAGF.

He charged all staff to contribute their quota to the change process.

The AGF also promised to give an open ear and fair hearing to everyone who approached him.

He said, “I will resolve your concerns. I will listen and support you. I am here to do everything possible to make sure that treasury is at the head of all institutions in Nigeria.

“We cannot be fighting ourselves. We must imbibe the spirit of togetherness and oneness, the treasury is one.

“If I fail, every single one of you here has failed. I am ready to commit myself, my life, to the service of this institution.”

Ogunjimi took over from the erstwhile AGF, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, who retired on March 7, 2025.