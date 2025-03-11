NUC, CLE Approve Sam Maris University Law Faculty as School Conducts Maiden Matriculation 

Steve Aya

The Sam Maris University, Supare Akoko, Ondo State, has fully commenced studies with the maiden matriculation and intake of pioneer students of the institution last week.

The University which received the approval of the National Universities Commission in 2023, has also received the approval of the Council of Legal Education to admit and fully commence its Law Faculty.

Speaking at the maiden matriculation of the institution, Chairman of the University’s Governing Council and Founder, Mr Sam Ologunorisa, SAN commended the Council members and welcomed the new students.

He said “The Faculty of Law has received remarkable attention. The Board of Trustees provided the resources that met the stringent requirements of the Council of Legal Education, for the establishment of Faculty of Law in the University. Amongst other things, the University can boast of well-equipped offices for both Lecturers and non-teaching staff, and provided other facilities to ensure a conducive work environment. For example, our Moot Court stands shoulder high as one of the best in the country, aimed at ensuring that our law students get hands-on experience in courtroom practice. In addition, we have invested in the provision of Smart Board, a cutting-edge tool that will revolutionise legal education in Sam Maris University”.

“Let me assure parents and students, that as a legal practitioner and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I hold legal education in high esteem. I can confidently say that our Faculty of Law will stand out, and our students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to compete with their counterparts in the best institutions around the world. Our students will continue to enjoy our free shuttle scheme, access our well-equipped e-library, and enjoy the ambience of serene environment for academic excellence.

“To our matriculating students: I say this to you:

When I first envisioned Sam Maris University, I dreamt of creating a sanctuary of learning where knowledge would flourish, creativity would thrive, and character would be forged. Each of you sitting here today, embodies that vision. You are not just students; you are the pioneers of a legacy that we are building together. Your journey begins.”