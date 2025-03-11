No More War, Gasperini Admits Rift with Lookman Settled

Atalanta Head Coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has said he and Ademola Lookman have made up after the recent rift following his comments for the player’s missed penalty in a UEFA Champions League tie.

Gasperini was very critical of Ademola Lookman for the missed opportunity and described him as the worst penalty taker he has ever seen in football.

In return, Lookman felt sad he was singled out for blame for the ouster of Atalanta from the competition.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman noted in his reaction to Gasperini scathing remarks.

But yesterday, the coach said they have since patched up their differences.

“He and I have clashes, but then we make up because he is an extraordinary player who sometimes has a bit of individualism,” he said as reported by Scorenigeria.

“However, I must say that in these years, he has truly embraced Atalanta, and before the end of the season, he will also wear the captain’s armband, which is a great gesture.”

Gasperini continued: “We live together for 300 days a year, and the important thing is to retrace your steps. With Papu now, we are very good friends again, and that’s part of life.”

He said Ademola Lookman is an even better player when he thinks more of the team

. “Lookman became a fantastic player when he thought more about the team,” he said

“He made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great.

“I am convinced that in the end, he will wear the captain’s armband and will truly carry Atalanta on his skin.”

This season, the Super Eagles forward has netted 18 goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances.