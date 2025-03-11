Nigerian Army University Elects Acting Vice Chancellor

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Senate of the Nigerian Army University, in Biu, Borno State, has elected Professor Ahmad Imam as the acting vice chancellor of the institution pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.

Prof Imam was elected during the second Special Senate meeting held on March 6 following the expiration of the term of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Kyari Mohammed.

Until his election, Prof Imam was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the institution and a lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Arts and Management Sciences.

Before being elected as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) two years ago, Imam served as the Director of Research where he distinguished himself as a scholar of repute.

Speaking shortly after his election, Imam expressed gratitude to the Senate for the confidence reposed in him by entrusting the leadership of the university in him in an acting capacity.

Prof Imam pledged that staff welfare would be of utmost priority just as he pledge to address all outstanding issues and concerns in the university community.

The acting VC prayed for the safe return of one of the staff members of the institution, Prof. Abubakar El-Jummah, who was kidnapped on Biu-Damboa road and has since being in captivity.

Appealing to staff of the institution to avoid dangerous routes within and outside the state, Prof Imam pledged to focus more on security just as he promised to sustain the measures implemented by the outgoing vice chancellor.

He expressed his readiness to collaborate with the newly constituted Governing Council of the institution to ensure the smooth running of the university as well develop policies that would transform and take it to greater heights.

Also speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the Senate and the entire university community for the support accorded him during his tenure and enjoined them to extend the same support to the newly elected acting vice chancellor.