Newstap/ SWAN Award Will Encourage GTI to Do More for Nigerian Football, Says Abubakar 

An excited Group Managing Director of GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Abubakar Lawal, has said that the Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award recently bestowed on him will encourage his company to do more in the sponsorship of the Nigerian League.

Abubakar who was one of the five awardees at the carnival-like event that had the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, as the Chairman of the award nite, said he’s overwhelmed by the recognition accorded to his company in their efforts to make the country’s league not only competitive and attractive but one of the best in the world.

“I’m highly elated that the umbrella body of sports journalists in this country , SWAN and a leading online platform, Newstaprecognized our huge investment in reviving the Nigerian league and we at GTI are happy with this award.

“This award is too dear to me and that was why I came here with my lovely wife and the GTI team to witness this auspicious occasion and this award like I said earlier will spur us to do more for the country’s league,” he stressed.

According to the financial guru, GTI has successfully carried out the first two stages of the sponsorship deal and will very soon unveil the third stage which will go a long way in consolidating what they’ve achieved so far.

“When we ventured into the sponsorship of the league, many people were sceptical about its success. But after implementing our first and second programmes which produced tremendous successes, many Nigerians are now believing in the league and I think we’re getting there.

“By the time we roll out our third strategic plan, which will be very soon, the league will be consolidated and Nigerians will be proud to associate with the game as is done in other climes,” he concluded.