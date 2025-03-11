NCDC Notifies UK Health Authorities as Returnee Doctor Dies of Lassa Fever

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it has contacted health authorities in the United Kingdom over the death of a physician who was diagnosed of Lassa Fever shortly after returning from a trip to that country.

A statement by NCDC said that following diagnosis confirming the death of the doctor disease relating to Lassa Fever, it shared the information with relevant authorities in the UK.

The statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said that Ondo State Ministry of Health had notified the Centre of the case of 31-year-old physician admitted at a private health facility in Ondo State after returning from a trip abroad (UK).

Idris said the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.

The DG said: “On the 5th of March 2025, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) was notified of a confirmed case of Lassa fever by the Ondo State Ministry of Health, in a 31-year-old physician managed at a private health facility in Ondo State after returning from a trip abroad (UK).

“The patient departed Nigeria 19/02/2025 and returned 27/02/2025. Samples were taken late on Friday, 28/02/2025 on a suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.

Idris added that, “the laboratory investigation returned a result was Lassa Fever positive on PCR on Tuesday 04/03/2025”.

He said the patient was said to have visited his fiancée in Edo State, as well as family and friends before traveling.

Consequently, Idris said that NCDC has commenced joint action with the Ondo State Ministry of Health to bolster control and management efforts through contact tracing and line listing of contacts of the confirmed case.

He also said that all necessary in-country structures have been mobilized to ensure that all possible contacts are traced and monitored.

“Information was shared with all relevant authorities in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), and contact tracing efforts also on-going in the UK,” said Idris.

In addition, the DG said the Centre has communicated to the Port Health Services to support contact tracing and line listing of contacts and bolster surveillance efforts at the point of entries and exists (information include patient’s biodata, flight details shared)

NCDC further said that it is monitoring the occurrence and trend of several diseases nationwide.

These include Lassa Fever and other viral hemorrhagic fevers, Meningitis, Diphtheria, Cholera, Ebola, etc.

Idris said that a fresh advisory on Lassa Fever was necessitated by the recent confirmed case with international travel to the UK.

While providing update on Lassa fever disease in the country, Idris said cumulatively, as at Epi-week 9 (24th February to 2nd March 2025), 2728 suspected cases; 535 confirmed cases and unfortunately, 98 deaths have been recorded across 14 states in Nigeria (Case Fatality Rate 18.3%). Five (5) states account for 91% of confirmed cases: Ondo: 31%, Bauchi: 24%, Edo: 17%, Taraba: 16% and Ebonyi: 3%. Ten (10) LGAs make up 68% of confirmed cases, namely Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South-West, Bali, Esan North-East, Bauchi, Toro and Jalingo.