MTN Customers Protest Fast Data Depletion

Customers of one of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications companies, MTN, are protesting online over its fast data exhaustion. While many customers are concerned over the hike in data bundle prices, they are even more aggrieved over the rate of depletion.

Some customers opted for turning off data usage and soon discovered that as soon as they turned it on, they received notification for data depletion even before downloading or uploading anything. This experience is strange and disturbing for most customers, many of whom have taken to social media to lodge their complaints.

However, MTN Nigeria has issued a response to the complaint with the message on X.

It said: “Y’ello! Apologies for the inconvenience experienced and for not responding sooner. Kindly know that data bundle depletes according to usage which can be viewed via MyMTN app. Please share the affected number via DM for checks and assistance. Thank you.”

The angry reaction from customers was instant, as A tweep @popeye_XIV wrote on X: “@MTNNG said I used 3.4GB meanwhile I was not at home and no device was connected to the wifi. I came back the following day and got a notification that I used 3.4GB on my router.”

Another @TheSerahIbrahim wrote: “MTN is saying I’m out of data in 6 days, exhausting my monthly data that normally rolls over, but now exhausts in 6 days doing absolutely nothing but X.

“Here’s the crazy part: my phone is reading that I only used one app more which is X, and it’s 8GB used by X in 6 days, and 57 percent of the total data used on my phone in 6 days, so the rest of the 43 percent data just ‘disappeared’.

“So the data not only runs out quickly but also disappears even when you’re paying more for it…If the data is expensive, let it be quality and serve its purpose. You can’t give us ru##ish and still increase the prices.”

Many customers have complained that what used to be their monthly data usage is not less than a week with this data depletion technique instituted by MTN Nigeria.