Lush Hair Welcomes Funke Akindele, Real Warri Pikin and Rachael Okonkwo as Brand Ambassadors, Celebrating Beauty, Confidence

Mary Nnah

Lush Hair, a leading name in the hair extension and hair care industry across Africa and a brand that celebrates beauty, confidence and self-expression has unveiled three dynamic celebrity ambassadors: award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele (Jenifa), comedian and media personality Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), and Nollywood star and Philanthropist Rachael Okonkwo (Nkoli Nwa Nsukka).



The unveiling took place during a special episode of “Your View” on TVC that aired on Monday, March 10th, It was an interactive and lively session where the new ambassadors shared their excitement about joining the Lush Hair family and what the brand means to them.



Speaking at the event, Funke Akindele (Jenifa) highlighted the power of self-confidence and self-care in every woman’s journey.



“For me, confidence is everything – loving yourself, embracing who you are, and celebrating your unique beauty. Lush Hair understands this, and that’s why I’m proud to be part of the brand.”



She also praised Lush Hair’s commitment to empowering women through diversity and inclusivity.



“When you see me, you see a confident woman, a hardworking woman, a beautiful woman. That’s what Lush Hair represents too -beauty, confidence, and self-expression.”



For Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), the partnership with Lush Hair is a perfect fit.



“Lush Hair aligns with everything I stand for. They celebrate women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. That’s what beauty is about—representation and confidence.”



Bringing her signature energy, she added:



“I’m not just an influencer, I’m an influence. This collaboration is about to shake things up in a way Lush Hair has never experienced before!”

Rachael Okonkwo (Nkoli Nwa Nsukka), known for her work in empowering young girls, sees the partnership as more than just brand representation—it’s a movement.



“Lush Hair is all about confidence, and that aligns perfectly with my mission to empower women. With this partnership, we’re not just promoting beautiful hair, we’re uplifting women to embrace their power.”



The Marketing Manager for Lush Hair Vivian Obiano expressed excitement about the brand’s continued expansion.



“At Lush Hair, we believe beauty is for everyone. Our goal is to provide high-quality, affordable hair care that caters to every woman’s needs. With these three powerhouse women on board, we are taking our message of confidence and self-expression even further.”



With this partnership, Lush Hair is set to redefine beauty standards, celebrating every woman’s uniqueness while ensuring they can always Be Beautiful.