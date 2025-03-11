Lagos State Police Command Intensifies Crime-fighting Efforts with Multiple Arrests, Rescues

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has intensified its fight against crime, carrying out a series of successful operations leading to multiple arrests for offenses including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, child abuse, defilement, and cult-related violence.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing criminals to justice.

Represented by the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP said on February 25, 2025, operatives of the Tactical Team Idimu intercepted three suspected armed robbers attempting to rob passersby along Governor’s Road, Ikotun.

He said: “One suspect, Chukwunonso Henry (29), was arrested, while others fled. A wooden toy pistol was recovered. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of an armed robbery gang, leading detectives to the arrest of five other gang members.

“Barely an hour later, at about 12:20 a.m. on February 26, a team of special operatives on patrol sighted four armed hoodlums robbing motorists on Mile 2 Bridge. One of the suspects, Suleiman Oseni (22), was arrested, while others escaped.

“Items recovered included an operational motorcycle, two cutlasses, two knives, and charms. The suspect confessed to being part of a robbery syndicate operating along Mile 2 to Alakija and Badagry Expressway. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend his fleeing accomplices.”

In another disturbing incident on February 25, 2025, he said a case of defilement was reported against one Joel Chukwuemeka (35), who allegedly sexually assaulted his 15-year-old sister-in-law, adding that the survivor was taken to the hospital for medical examination, and the suspect, upon arrest, confessed to the crime.

Also on March 2, 2025, he said police operatives arrested four suspected cable vandals—Innocent Victor (47), Yusuf Ismaila (45), Omega David (46), and Francis Asua (43)—at Igbonla/Ilara Road, Eredo, Odo Noforija.

He said: “The suspects were caught attempting to steal electrical conductors from a transformer. Items recovered included a plier, two iron-cutting saws, a hammer, and a Toyota Corolla with registration number BDG-22-GX.”

In another case on March 3, 2025, a police team conducting a stop-and-search operation at Olukosi Bus Stop, Shasha, was attacked by hoodlums after a passenger on a motorcycle resisted being searched.

The passenger were said to have mobilised a group that assaulted the police team leader and two suspects, Maja Tayo (26) and Ogunbayode Olumide (25), were arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved.

Also, in a major breakthrough, police operatives rescued a kidnapped Pakistani national, Iftkhar (48), who had been lured to Lagos under false pretenses. Seven other Pakistani nationals allegedly abducted him after promising him a job as a chef.

The suspects tied him up, robbed him of $2,000, three ATM cards, his green card, driver’s license, and NIN slip before demanding a ₦50 million ransom from his employer in Kano.

His employer paid ₦1 million before alerting authorities. Acting on intelligence, police stormed the kidnappers’ hideout, rescued the victim unharmed, and arrested two suspects—Roman Gull (19) and Aftab Ahmad (28), adding that a Toyota Camry (EDO-SGD-AE) was recovered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

On March 5, 2025, police officers on routine patrol along Bible College Road, Alakuko, intercepted two suspected armed robbers, Yusuf Saubana (30) and Ifayemi Jamiu Adejimobi (32), who were riding a TVS motorcycle. Upon searching them, officers recovered a dismantled locally made single-barrel gun and charms. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

That same day, at about 6:30 p.m., a child abuse case was reported involving one Tayo Arowolo (26), who allegedly inflicted severe injuries on a six-year-old child for yet-to-be-determined reasons. Detectives visited the scene, rescued the child, and rushed her to the hospital. The suspect, who admitted to the crime, was arrested. A belt and a pair of rubber slippers used in the assault were recovered from him.

On March 7, 2025, at about 5:50 p.m., the Anti-Kidnapping and Counter-Kidnapping Unit successfully rescued three kidnapped victims from a forest along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki. The victims had been held captive, but the kidnappers, under pressure from police tactical teams, abandoned them less than 24 hours after the abduction. The victims received medical attention and have since been reunited with their families. Efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing kidnappers.

On March 9, 2025, at about 11:45 a.m., a woman reported that she had been kidnapped and extorted by individuals posing as customers. The victim explained that on March 5, she was contacted via WhatsApp by Emmanuel Bernard (male) under the pretense of purchasing phone pouches at Iyana Isashi.

Upon arrival, she was forcefully dragged into a room by Emmanuel and his female accomplice, Mazioma Okafor, who physically assaulted her, took nude pictures, and demanded a ₦2 million ransom. Her family was forced to pay ₦300,000 before she was released. Following her report, police detectives swiftly arrested the two suspects, who are currently in custody.

On March 8, 2025, at about 3:33 p.m., police received a report that Dorothy Emmanuel (25) was involved in a fight with Paul Digha (33) and Sunday Olukoya at Harbour Point, off Wilmer Road, Victoria Island. Emmanuel sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives promptly arrested the two suspects, and an investigation is ongoing.

Later that evening, at about 9:30 p.m., the police received a distress call about an armed attack at Gozzard Hotel, Community Road, Abule Ado, Satellite Town. Reports indicated that a group of armed cultists stormed the hotel and shot Victor Dickson (32), a DJ, while he was performing on stage.

The attack was suspected to be part of an ongoing cult rivalry. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Through intensive investigations, including CCTV footage review, the leader of the suspected cult group, Christian Chukwudi (35), also known as “Marshall General,” was identified and arrested.

A locally fabricated short gun with one unexpended cartridge was recovered. The suspect confessed to being a high-ranking member of a notorious confraternity. Efforts are ongoing to track down other gang members.

CP Jimoh, while reiterating the Command’s resolve to rid Lagos of crime, urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the safety of all.

“Lagos State Police Command will not relent in its efforts to clamp down on criminal elements. We urge the public to provide timely information that can assist law enforcement in tackling crime. Together, we can make Lagos a safer place,” he stated.

He further assured that all arrested suspects would face the full wrath of the law as investigations continue.