Kano Govt, Police Introduce New Measures to Safeguard Schools

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has teamed up with the police to roll out robust security measures aimed at safeguarding schools from potential attacks, ensuring a safe learning environment for all students across the state.

Yusuf disclosed this at the opening of a Stakeholders’ Forum on the security of schools in Kano State and the Training of the schools protection Squad, held at the Government House, Kano, yesterday.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, the governor reassured the stakeholders of the state government’s commitment to the development of the education sector.

He said Kano government has collaboration with law enforcement agencies to implement comprehensive safety protocols, prioritising the well-being and education of Kano’s students.

“To prevent security breaches in Kano’s educational institutions, Governor Abba Yusuf has joined forces with the police to introduce stringent safety measures, guaranteeing a secure and conducive environment for academic pursuits,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the AIG Zone One, Ahmed Amani, said the police would deploy modern technology and intelligence-led policing to safeguard schools against security threats and attacks.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the various stakeholders to identify threats and mitigate the menace to ensure adequate security and safety in the schools.

“As we are gathered here today, we are reminded of our sacred responsibility to provide safe and conducive learning environment to our school children. We are working tirelessly in collaboration with other sister security agencies to achieve this desired goals,” he said.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle, National Coordinator of Schools Protection Squad, emphasised the importance of schools security, stating that it was paramount to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.