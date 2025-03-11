Justice Uwaifo’s Book Launched in Lagos

The Formal public presentation and book launch of “A Legacy of Jurisprudential Wisdom and Substantive Justice”, a book written by retired Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Justice S.O. Uwaifo, CON took place on Wednesday, February 19, 202,5 at The Ball Room of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

It was indeed, a gathering of some of the best legal minds in Nigeria, who all came to celebrate the time and legacy of the author, who is described as a highly respected jurist whose judgements have indeed, stood out as landmark decisions, with Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in his goodwill address recalling a matter that went all the way to the Supreme Court, and then back to the lower court, and it was Justice Uwaifo that gave the judgement that solved the matter.

In his remarks, the author said, “The book represents not only a culmination of my years on the Bench at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, but also an effort to distill the essence of what I sought to achieve through the art of judicial reasoning”.

“It encapsulates a significant portion of my judicial journey, offering insights into the judgements I delivered, the principles I upheld, and the values that guided me.”

The retired Justice further added that the book contains not just the judgements themselves, but also the thought processes and principles that informed them.

The book was reviewed by Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, who was represented and took the audience around 1500 pages of selected landmark judgements delivered by the author, presented in a well-readable way. He urged Lawyers to read the book, for more knowledge and wisdom.

Unveiling and launching the book, the former Attorney -General/Minister of Justice, Mr Kanu Godwin Agabi, SAN described Justice Uwaifo as a beacon of integrity, a legal titan, and an icon in every sense.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the author was one of the respected jurists in Nigeria, whose judgements were not only solid, but are landmarked.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, further said that his contribution extends beyond the courtroom, as even after retirement, he still mentors young Lawyers as well.

A former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kumai B. Aka’ahs, OFR while writing the Foreword described the book as “These landmark judgements, which to my mind were written with the highest intellectual rigour, though with a touch of humour at times (when appropriate), celebrate the remarkable contributions of Hon. Justice S. O. Uwaifo, an erudite former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Justice Uwaifo stands as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished jurists, with a judicial career marked by profound insight, clarity, and a deep commitment to Justice’’.

The Preface was written by O.A. Omonuwa, SAN.

A former Governor of Edo State attended the event, Senator Prof Oserheimen Osunbor; Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Chairman, Council Of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN; Inna Wilson, SAN; Prof Akin Badmus; Tunde Busari, SAN; Alex Izinyon, SAN; Mohammed Dele Belgore, SAN and O.A Omonuwa, SAN, amongst dignitaries in attendance.